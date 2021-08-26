Ballet Co.Laboratory Announces 2021/22 Season

Ballet Co.Laboratory (BCL) is cueing the music on a remarkable 2021/22 performance season. Their noteworthy fourth season will celebrate the return to live, in-person performances with ballets showcasing a dancer's most notable collaborator - musicians. From popular Minnesota rockers to revolutionary 20th Century orchestral composers, audiences will be moved by the extraordinary partnering of music and dancing.

"Although delivering dance productions virtually and outdoors during a time of extreme isolation last season was a creative and rewarding challenge, we are excited to be embarking on a more traditional performance season," shared Managing Director Rachel Koep.

Ballet Co.Laboratory's 2021/22 season showcases four new ballets in addition to their holiday favorite Nutcracker in Wonderland. Four new choreographers will set works on the Company throughout the year, bringing new voices and techniques into Ballet Co.Laboratory's repertoire. Andrea Mislan will bring her ballet, contemporary, and musical theatre stylings to BCL's production of Let's Go Crazy: A Celebration of Minnesota's Notable Musicians. Former Dance Theatre of Harlem member Flavia Garcia will create a radiant reimagined version of Firebird, and two emerging choreographers will be selected to set new work on the upper-level students of The School of Ballet Co.Laboratory in Laboratory II.

Ballet Co.Laboratory's full season line-up is outlined below. More details on each performance and tickets can be found on Ballet Co.Laboratory's website HERE.

Ballet Co.Laboratory's 2021/22 Performance Season: A Noteworthy Season

The season begins on a high note with a vibrant fundraising performance at the Ballet Co.Laboratory studios on October 9, 2021. Let's Go Crazy: A Celebration of Minnesota's Notable Musicians will be an intimate production featuring the professional Company dancers and music by famous musicians who have called the North Star State home. In addition to this celebratory performance, Minnesota-themed sips-n-bites, a silent auction, games, and other surprises will leave guests feeling like rock stars.

In December, jump down the rabbit hole to experience Artistic Director ZoÃ© Emilie Henrot's Nutcracker in Wonderland. The curtain will rise on this holiday classic with a whimsical twist on December 11 - 12, 2021 at Ted Mann Concert Hall. The beloved Tchaikovsky Nutcracker score will take on new meaning as Clara travels through the Land of Snowflakes to meet your favorite Wonderland characters in this playful re-imagination of two quintessential tales.

Ballet Co.Laboratory's third annual emerging choreographer showcase, Laboratory II, makes its Park Square Theatre debut on February 26, 2022 with a cast of upper-level students from The School of Ballet Co.Laboratory. This program of new classical and contemporary ballet works will be created by local emerging choreographers, to be announced to the public in winter of 2022. Audience members will get a peek at the process of creating new works through a post-show talkback with the choreographers.

At long last, the highly anticipated contemporary rock ballet celebrating rock-n-roll's greatest showman will make its world premiere March 31-April 3, 2022 in Freddie: Break Free at the Cowles Center for Dance & the Performing Arts. Journey through the highs and lows of Freddie Mercury's life with a cast of 20 dancers and live Queen tribute band, Ready Freddie. Audiences will experience a blurring of boundaries, a taste of artistic collaboration, and in the words of Freddie, a "theatrical event."

For the final movement in this noteworthy season, celebrate the soaring score of Igor Stravinsky's Firebird with a reimagined tale of a powerful bird whose spirit and magical feathers provide beauty and protection upon the earth. The radiant ballet Firebird will premiere at the E.M. Pearson Theatre May 20-22, 2022, and take audiences on a journey into the depths of an enchanted forest where virtuous and malicious forces hide.

Tickets

Single tickets, which range from $22 - $150, are available for purchase online at balletcolaboratory.org/season or by contacting the Ballet Co.Laboratory Box Office at 651.313.5967.