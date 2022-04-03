BWW Review: TODRICK HALL , THE FEMULINE TOUR at Varsity Theatre

Todrick Hall is a multi-faceted performer, and social media personality, and made appearances on TV including American Idol, RuPaul's Drag Race, and the Greatest Dancer. His youtube channel has 740 million views with 3.5 million subscribers, He has also made music video appearances notably Taylor Swift's "You Need to Calm Down." He also has his music available on all streaming platforms.

Todrick has also appeared on Broadway in Chicago as Billy Flynn, The Color Purple as Bobby and Harpo, Kinky Boots as Loa, Memphis as Gator, and Waitress as Ogie.

The Femuline tour came through Minneapolis at the Varsity Theatre on April 2nd. It was a fun evening celebrating Todrick's latest album "Femuline," The tour set was bright and colorful and he had a wonderful cast of talented dancers. I enjoyed how Todrick recognized his dancers and also had them all share their stories in moments throughout the shows. There were multiple costume changes and the show just really flowed together. Todrick had a lot of upbeat fast dancing songs and then he belted a few ballads. Todrick has spread awareness and good messages for the LGBTQ+ community where the audience screamed in support. It was a euphoric and supportive energy in the space.

I would highly recommend attending Todrick Halls tour.

Photo courtesy of Todrick Hall