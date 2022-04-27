BWW Review: IMAGINE A U.S. WITHOUT RACISM at Mixed Blood Theatre

Imagine a U.S. without Racism is a world premier and is playing at the Mixed Blood Theatre now through May 1st. This is the last production of the Mixed Blood Theatre season.

imagine a u.s. without racism responds to a series of 100 interviews with strangers across the United States. Since mid-2021, Seema Sueko has been posing the prompt, "Imagine a U.S. without racism," to people across the spectra of age, race, ability, religion, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, political belief, vocation, and place of origin. The resulting themes and stories have become a play that tackles the (im)possible question of a truly just nation-can we make one? What would it take? What would we gain, and what would we need to relinquish?

Seven individuals find themselves in a strange, remedial class with an inexorable teacher intent on provoking their imaginations. Comic and somber, foolish and hopeful, the class clashes their way into something unexpected. Drawn from interviews with real-life people across the United States, this play-with-an-ulterior-motive transforms the impossible into the plausible.

imagine a u.s. without racism will be the final production produced by Jack Reuler in his capacity of Artistic Director of Mixed Blood, the theater he founded in 1976.

The cast includes: Jayce Hanson (BIRCH), Faye Price* (DEE), Warren C. Bowles* (HARRISON), Kurt Kwan* (KENJI), Jiavani (KHADIJA), Terry Lynn Carlson* (LAWRENCE), Michelle Barber* (SALLY), Lisa Suarez (YUNIA) *Members of Actors' Equity Association

The creative team: Jack Reuler, Producer, Seema Sueko, Playwright/Director, Jay Claire, Production Manager, Colleen Lacy, Stage Manager*, Liz Engleman, Dramaturg, Zahra Jangbar, Costume Designer, Karin Olson, Lighting Designer, Kim Ford, Properties Designer, Joe Stanley, Set Designer, Scott Edwards, Sound Designer, Victor Zupanc, Composer, Julia Reisinger, Technical Director, Jeremy Ellarby, Head Electrician, Caitlin Arndt, Covid Safety Manager,*Members of Actors' Equity Association

This play was only 80 minutes with no intermission. It was 80 good minutes of relatable characters whether you identified with them or reminded you of someone you knew, or they just fit a certain societal stereotype. All of the actors did a great job playing the diverse characters. The show starts off in what seams to be a classroom which also also transformed into a house, office, etc. The set and staging and effects worked well in the intimate space.

At the beginning the teacher came out and then all of the actors were sitting in the front row and as audience members, I don't think any of us realized it until the show started and then we were able to explore the stories and identities and their relationships and how their stories tied into each other.

Hence the title, the script had comedic moments and was current but it also touched on many topics such as politics, mandates, vaccines, racism, identity, etc. There were times when it was difficult to hear certain words and phrases but at the same time, this script and this show could spark conversation and as a society, in order to move forward, we need to hear different perspective and experiences and have tough conversations and I feel that anyone who sees this show will have that.

I would recommend seeing this show while you can. It's a show that I feel like everyone needs to see. I hope that more theatres across the nation will put on this show as this is what we need right now.

For more information and tickets, click here

Illustration by Miku