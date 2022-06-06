BWW Review: CINDERELLA at The Pantages Theatre

Metropolitan Ballet presents CINDERELLA, the timeless, classic fairytale that has captivated generations at The PANTAGES Theatre. The lighthearted ballet starring Natalia Sheptalova tells the triumphant story of a young girl who encounters a magical transformation with a little help from her Fairy Godmother. Dazzling ballroom scenes, riotous stepsisters and romance with a twist of humor, the choreography of Erik Sanborn pairs delightfully with the intriguing original music of Sergei Prokofiev. Enchanting for all ages, Cinderella reminds us that dreams really can come true.

It was my first time attending a production by the Metropolitan Ballet and I was so impressed! It was held at the Pantages Theatre. Cinderella is a well-known story, so I was looking forward to seeing in ballet form. The set had beautiful backdrops and the lighting and costumes were beautiful, especially during the ballroom scenes. The ballet dancers were so graceful and committed to their roles. The chemistry between the stepsisters and the prince and Cinderella were all very well connected.

The audience was stunned as there were many "oohs and aahh's" during moments and a lot of laughs mainly from the stepsisters. They all seemed to be enjoying themselves. It was great to see a crowd of all ages as it's good for the younger generation especially to be exposed to this art form as ballet is very not easy, it's very technical.

It was good to see an excellent production and beautiful dancing. I would recommend seeing Cinderella by the Metropolitan Ballet, it was magical!

Photo courtesy of Metropolitan Ballet