BWW Interview: Samuel Green of Cantus on COVERS at Music Box Theatre

Cantus - a vocal ensemble, kicks off summer with a high-energy homage to those who advocate for change and freedom. Inspired by Sam Cooke's timeless anthem of the same name, Cantus' 15th Covers program blends the ensemble's smooth vocal harmonies with the music of Marvin Gaye, Lady Gaga, Gloria Gaynor, and more. Join Cantus in a new venue and experience a new side of the ensemble!

We chat with Cantus member Samuel Green who sings bass about the concert!

How does it feel to have live audiences and performances back?

Truthfully, it was an emotional experience as I addressed the audience in Stillwater Oklahoma back in May 2021. I had trouble completing my speaking remarks and it felt foreign to have folks back in the same room with us. Having an audience completely elevates our performance.

What inspired you to pursue a career in singing?

It's so much fun! I got a taste of it when I was younger singing in a southern gospel quartet with my friends in high school, and as I was studying trombone at the University of Missouri Kansas City, I had the realization that I'd rather be singing and I haven't looked back since.

Who were your musical influences?

For me, it was groups like Take 6, the Gaither Vocal Band, barbershop quartets, and Kurt Elling to name a few.

Do you have a favorite song in the concert?

I really like 'Blowing in the Wind'. It feels as timely now as it ever has. In our arrangement, we add some dramatic urgency through a mash-up with 'A Hard Rain is Gonna Fall' that the band really brings home.

How was working with the rest of the Cantus members and the creative team?

Fulfilling! It would not be Cantus without the honest and insightful contributions of all my colleagues. It's also incredible to work with not just the band, but professional lighting and sound design. Covers is unlike any of our other offerings because it's really an immersive experience- there's a ton of energy and a whole lot of fun!

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this concert?

There's definitely an important message embedded in the show, and we also really feel it's the absolute best way to kick off summer.

What are your favorite local spots?

I live in St. Paul, and I work in Minneapolis so I have favorites on both sides of the river. 'SK Coffee' in St. Paul is my favorite place for a shot of espresso and Young Joni in Northeast Minneapolis is the best pizza. Ever.

Thank you Samuel for your time!

Photo courtesy of Cantus