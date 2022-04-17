BWW Interview: MISS AMERICA 2022 EMMA BROYLES and Musical Theatre

This past year, thousands of young women competed to become Miss America and on December 16th, 2021, as the organization celebrated its 100 the Anniversary, Emma Broyles from Anchorage, Alaska became the first Miss Alaska to earn the coveted Miss America crown and was awarded a record $100,000 in scholarship assistance. A gifted vocalist, for the talent portion of the Miss America competition, Broyles sang, "Let Me Be Your Star" from the NBC television show, "Smash."

As Miss America 2022, Emma will embark on a year of service that will take her on a national

tour across the country, promoting her social impact initiative.

What inspired you to want to sing and perform?

I grew up going to see local productions with my mom, and I was always so in awe of the performers. I dreamt of being on stage in front of a crowd, but I was also terribly shy. I think it was the idea of pretending to be someone you're not that drew me in to performing. I was so insecure and awkward, that I liked the idea of having a script of pre-planned conversation and mapping out every step and movement. I felt security in the consistency and reliability of performing in a show; knowing exactly what the next line is and how the storyline will play out. I found that I enjoyed performing in a show as much as I liked watching a show. It was fun being in the center of everything and I enjoyed the chaos of tech week and learning a new show and getting ready for performance weekends. The thrill of performing is unlike that of any other.

How did it feel to be crowned Miss America 2022?

Being crowned Miss America 2022 is an incredible dream come true. As

a Korean American, I am so grateful for the opportunity to compete alongside so many brilliant,

talented women and I hope to live up to the legacy. It's been an honor to represent the great

state of Alaska and I look forward to making a significant impact through my personal story and

social impact initiative on the national stage.

Who were your musical influences?

I have always been a huge fan of Kristin Chenoweth, as was my mom. As my interest in musical theatre grew, I would watch Broadway YouTube videos almost daily, favoring the Character Study series. I loved getting to see performers behind the scenes on Broadway discussing their roles and watching them get ready for shows. I dreamed of that life! I was particularly fond of Sutton Foster and her phenomenal belt, as well as Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan.

Did you ever participate in any musicals? If so, which ones?

I have done Babes in Toyland, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, The Wizard of Oz, Grease, Guys and Dolls, West Side Story, and Legally Blonde.

Do you have a favorite role in a show that you played?

I really enjoyed playing Elle Woods in Legally Blonde. I felt such a strong connection to the character and understood the struggles she faced, feeling the need to prove herself to her male counterparts.

What is your favorite musical?

Mean Girls!

What is your favorite musical song to sing?

This is a tough question! I have always enjoyed performing "Show Off" from The Drowsy Chaperone.

What is a dream role you have?

I have always wanted to play Cinderella in Into The Woods.

What was the first professional show you saw?

We don't have many Broadway tours that stop in Alaska, but I remember when a touring production of Mamma Mia came to Anchorage when I was in elementary school. That was the first time I had seen a professional production and I immediately learned all of the songs in the show!

What is a musical that you're still hoping to see?

I have always wanted to see The Phantom of the Opera.

Thank you Emma Broyles! We look forward to seeing what you do with your year!

Photos by Lindsay Adler