BWW Interview: Kevin Brown, Jr. of PARKS: A PORTRAIT OF A YOUNG ARTIST at History Theatre

World Premier Drama, Parks:A Portrait Of A Young Artist by Harrison David Rivers in collaboration with Robin P. Hickman-Winfield

Directed by Talvin Wilksis currently playing at the History Theatre in Saint Paul now through April 10, 2022. The entire cast was great and I am glad that I was able to interview Kevin Brown, Jr. who plays Parks. Thank you for your time!

How has it been being back on stage in front of a live audience after the last few years?

​ Being back on stage after seeing all of our theaters shut down during the pandemic is a true blessing. Prior to Parks, I had been in 2 productions since theaters re-opened both of which were affected by Covid-19 cases. I even had one show completely cancelled during the height of the Omicron variant. So I'm overflowing with gratitude because I know just how lucky we are to be putting this show up and that we've all remained healthy and safe throughout the process. The connection and energy that I get from a live audience can really drive my performance; I know the audience gets a special connection to the actors on stage too. There is no experience quite like theatre and that's why it has survived every pandemic in history.

Also, I snapped my patellar tendon completely in half just 3 months ago playing basketball and it required surgery to repair. Rehabbing that knee has been a tortoise-like process so I'm grateful that I can walk again, let alone walk on stage. I really didn't think I'd be back performing this year. I won't be dancing for another 3 months still but slow and steady wins the race!

How has the role been compared to other roles you've done?

This is one of the hardest roles I've ever had to play. Gordon Parks is such an iconic and important figure that I want to do him and his legacy justice. And also this story dives into some of the most arduous times of his life. He's a very complicated character, who goes through A LOT in this show and every night I'm thrust into living some of the lowest points of his childhood. It takes a lot for me to allow myself to "go there" and let myself experience the pain, guilt, despair, etc.

What was your process for developing the character?

The play is based off of Gordon's autobiography "A Choice Of Weapons" so I started with that. There's also an audiobook version read by Mr. Parks himself which was probably the most helpful source material. There's also many documentaries and interviews that can be found. Gordon's great niece Robin Hickman-Winfield has been a blessing to have too and all the stories she has shared of her uncle have been amazing for me to soak in.

How has it been playing your character?

It's been fun, it's been challenging, it's been transformative. I've fallen in love with the show and the story we're telling. We're inspiring young, black men through art and this is exactly what Gordon wanted.

Do you have a favorite moment in the show?

It's hard to choose just one. If I had to pick though, I'd say my favorite moment is the end of Act 1- A Hole In The Bucket. I always have so much fun with that song and the audience always seems to eat it up.

How has it been working with the cast and the creative team for this production?

It's been amazing. To be a part of such a talented and supportive cast and creative team is an honor. I feel like so many people have helped me through this journey so I'm very thankful. This was a notably fun cast too. I think being a smaller cast, comprised of all black actors (plus our token white guy, Pearce Bunting) bonds you in a way that you might not get in other situations. Very much-so a family vibe.

Have you faced any challenges in this production or with your character?

The biggest challenge has been getting out of my own way. As the stakes get higher and the pressure increases I find myself second-guessing my talents and instincts more, which ultimately gets in the way of the story I'm telling. Clearing my head and trusting that I have everything it takes to serve the script in a compelling way is something I'm still working on, but my confidence does grow with each performance.

What is a good take away for the audience when seeing this production?

"You always have a choice."

Favorite spot(s) in Minneapolis?

You can find me catching shows at any of the local theaters, watching the Timberwolves play at the Target center, or out on the town. I also love walking around Bde Maka Ska or any of the Chain Of Lakes when weather permits.

For more information and to see Kevin as Parks and the rest of the cast, click here for more information.

Photo courtesy of History Theatre