BWW Interview: Coach Brian Osborne, A HIGH SCHOOL AND COLLEGE ATHLETICS COACH WHO ENJOYS MUSICALS!

Coach Ryan Osborne, who lives out in Pennsylvania and is a college and high school track coach. Ryan was also on a season of The Bachelorette and was the Bachelor in the Bachelor Live On Stage where he mentioned his love for musicals!

Thank you so much Ryan for your time and sharing your thoughts and experience from the Coach/sports side, that you can enjoy both!

What do you enjoy most about musicals?

The ability to pull you into a story through song, dance, and acting. Captivating an

audience is a special thing. The beauty behind it is that it's live-you're getting the real emotion

and drama of the characters portrayed by amazing individuals on a stage in front of you. Maybe

that's why I love them so much because I love watching live sports and can get captivated by a great performance.

What was your first musical experience that ended up getting you hooked?

So, this is a funny story, and it dates back to my childhood. My mother (shown in the

picture) wanted her children to be as well rounded as possible and experience everything that

life has to offer. She would schedule at least one show a year for the whole family (family of 6).

As you can imagine, a young Brian was enthralled by sports, girls, and socializing and wasn't too fond of going to see a musical production. It wasn't "cool" is was a young naïve Coach Osborne would say. Well, as the years went by, "It wasn't cool" turned into "ok, I kind of like it", which turned into "wow! This is awesome" and then finally, "I'm obsessed!". So, I can kind of blame, but also thank my mother for my love for the musical theatre now.

What is the first musical you saw?

First one I can really remember was Cats. I think we went to a few before but we saw that in 1991 and I was 5, so haha.

Did you do any musicals growing up or in school or currently?

Never. A big reason was my year-round involvement with sports (soccer, basketball,

track, golf, and tennis). But also, I have the singing voice of a chicken being strangled.

As a coach, did your players or colleagues know that you were into musicals? Did anyone ever give you a hard time?

Most of them know now, but I don't think they realized it initially. I'm not ashamed or

afraid to admit it as a full-blown jock. I get a hard time on a weekly basis, and at first, my friends

made fun of me or thought differently. Now, most of them accept it and appreciate the fact I

have a passion for something different. I just realized I described the plot of High School

Musical. But it's true!

Do you have a favorite musical?

I've loved Newsies for the longest time. The theatrical version got me hooked, but then

the Broadway production made it official. Big Jack Kelly fan.

What was the last musical you saw?

My mom and I just recently took a mother/son trip to NYC to see Music Man with Hugh

Jackman (Sidenote: our yearly musical trips have gone from a party of 6 to a party of 2. We

weren't going to force the rest of the family into our obsession). So, we went to the 2pm

showing, then had dinner in the Theatre District. On our way back to the Marriott Marquis, we

decided to buy last minute tickets to the 7:30pm showing of Hadestown. That was an incredible

show!

How do you think the world of musicals and sports compare?

As a coach, maybe I'm not supposed to say this, but I will: In my opinion, they don't. It

takes way more talent in musicals than sports. Now, I'm talking about Broadway where they are performing every day, twice a day for months at a time. Physically and mentally, it's a large

margin. It's also a craft and requires honing daily. The grind is very similar to developing your

skill and athleticism in athletics.

Advice for others who are into or play sports and are into musicals but because of what

society may think or say, may be afraid to audition or be in a show or admit they like musicals?

Who cares what others think! Your energy is your energy, no one else's. If you decide

you want to put your time and energy into musicals in whatever facet, no one can stop you. Life is too short to miss out whatever makes you happy. Happiness should be expressed.

It often feels as though (especially in schools) that musicals aren't well respected as sports, as a coach, do you feel musicals should be respected and if so, why?

I hate the stigma surrounding musicals. Musicals need the respect they deserve and

more often than not they aren't getting it because students aren't seeing attending (mostly

parents or family members). I think more schools should have a show during school hours for

all students to see. Maybe that will open some eyes. The ability to sing, dance and act all at the same time is a different level of talent that most people don't understand. Broadway actors are singing, dancing, and acting LIVE twice a day every day for months. Put some respect on that!

What musical is on your list that you haven't seen yet that you are hoping to see?

Come From Away. I've heard too many good reviews to let that one get by me. The

inner child in me would love to see Mrs. Doubtfire.

Photo of Brian and his mom at the Broadway production of The Music Man starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster