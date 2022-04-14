BWW Interview: Chatting with Broadway Veteran and Minnesota Native Becky Gulsvig

Becky Gulsvig is singer, actor, and dancer who grew up in Moorhead, Minnesota where she found her passion for theatre. She now resides in New York and has appeared in Legally Blonde (original Broadway cast), School of Rock, Hairspray, and most recently Come From Away, as well as many other regional productions.

Becky! It's so great to chat with you!

How does it feel to be performing in front of audiences again and to have live theatre back?

It is thrilling to have live theatre back! I love being able to attend shows and am so happy and relieved to be back onstage. I missed it so much.

When did you know you wanted to start pursuing a career in theatre?

I discovered theatre in 4th grade when I did my first musical, ANNIE. After many school and local productions, I auditioned for a national tour of The Wizard of Oz when I was in High School. I became a national finalist for Dorothy. The show was paused and the auditions never finished but it gave me the real thought that I might have a chance in NYC.

What Minnesota theatres were you involved in?

I grew up in Moorhead, MN and the Fargo-Moorhead area has such a great arts scene for growing artists. I trained and performed with Eddie and Kathy Gasper and I am so grateful for the expertise they shared with me. I adored my MHS Theatre and Speech Team years, led by the terrific Rebecca Meyer-Larson. I spent 3 summers at Trollwood Performing Arts School, performing in their Mainstage Musicals at the original location which built so much joyful character into the bones of my love for the theatre. I feel lucky I had so many great opportunities growing up!

What was one of your favorite roles you've had?

I love playing Beverley Bass & Others in Come From Away. For me, it is the perfect combination of all the good things of theatre. We all play multiple roles and work as a team to tell a real story about kindness that inspires audiences to go back into the world and do good things for others!

What was the first show you saw on Broadway?

I saw CATS and Phantom of The Opera on a High School choir trip. I don't remember which one was first but I adored them both!

What is your favorite musical?

I love The Sound of Music and Cabaret.

What is your favorite musical song?

I don't have one answer for that. It depends on the day and whatever is going on in my life. I love too many songs!

What is your favorite musical song to sing?

Me and the Sky from Come From Away

What is a role that you still want to play?

I would love to play Maria in The Sound of Music and Sally Bowles in Cabaret.

Did the pandemic/shut down change you as an artist/performer in any way?

Yes. How could it not?! The last 2 years were incredibly difficult as an artist and as a human. Things were put in harsh perspective on many levels for me. It was a sad time for a lot of reasons for me but there is a clarity and strength that can come out of hard times and I'm just trying to use what I've learned and enjoy what I've got moving forward!

What are your favorite areas, spots, places in Minnesota?

The Lake. This is more a general statement for me now as my family sold our lake place but that is the place I will always treasure. I love the Twin Cities and all they have to offer. I always enjoy a Twins Game and any museum or park. Of course my main attractions in MN are my family and friends!

Besides theatre/performing what else do you enjoy? Hobbies?

I love a lot of things...doing anything with my kid, traveling, reading, biking, baking, dogs, movies, camping, attending concerts and sporting events...there's just so much to do and I'm glad the world is opening back up!

Thank you so much for your time Becky! We look forward to seeing what you do next!

Photo courtesy of Becky Gulsvig