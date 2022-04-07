BWW Interview: Chatting with Broadway Veteran Jordan Barrow

Jordan is an actor with a career spanning the Stage, Television, Film, and Voice-over.

He has been in many theatrical productions including Choir Boy, Hairspray, Peter Pan, Wicked, and more!

When did you decide and what made you want to pursue a career in performing?

I began performing when I was about nine years old and was put into theatre camp by my parents. I remember discovering my ability to sing after my love for acting and once that happened I was fully enamored with all things musical theatre. I had my first professional job in the eighth grade doing Seussical at Toby's Dinner Theatre in Maryland and I think realizing someone would pay me for something I just genuinely enjoyed doing blew my mind. From then on, I knew that I would need to pursue a career performing or being involved in the arts in some way.

What are your favorite roles you've done?

Two of my favorite roles also happen to be roles I was fortunate enough to be the first person to perform in production. I had the privilege of performing alongside Victoria Clark, Montego Glover, and Judy Kaye as Themba Khenketha in a new Maltby and Shire musical titled Sousatzka. It was daunting at times but also made me become comfortable around the likes of people you never think you'd ever work with. Having off the clock line reading sessions with Victoria Clark was not on my bingo board for 2017 and discovering a new role with someone that wise and skilled was a huge turning point for me. My other favorite role was in a world premiere play at Barrington Stage written by Stacey Rose called America V 2.1: The Sad Demise and Eventual Extinction of the American Negro. This production only had five cast members, and we all really had to rely on one another, so building that show from the ground up was beyond thrilling and eye opening for all of us.

How does it feel to be performing in front of live audiences again?

Everyday I am reminded of how lucky I am to be doing what I do. I have not performed in a live musical of any kind since 2019 and after you audition for so many things via video you begin to lose steam sometimes. All the questions of self doubt that you can sort of work through in person are amplified when the person isn't across the room to let you gauge the temperature of your work. Performing in a blockbuster hit like Wicked is like nothing I can describe and every day has been fun to discover something new about this show and this role.

What is the first show you saw on Broadway?

The original Broadway company of The Lion King. That show is largely the reason why I do what I do today.

What is your favorite musical song to sing?

In my middle school days, the answer would fully be Wicked. In my adult life, I would have to say "Family" from Dreamgirls.

What is a role you still hope to play?

I would love to play The Leading Player in Pippin and Aaron Burr in Hamilton when the time comes.

When you perform what do you hope your audience gets from you?

First and foremost, I want them to see the genuine joy I have for what I get to do. I also want other Black and brown children to see themselves in a way they maybe didn't before and receive the encouragement to pursue their own dreams.

Besides theatre, what else do you enjoy? Hobbies?

Music in general is a big past time of mine, whether it be discovering new artists, attending live shows, or just playing albums throughout my day. I enjoy cooking and have always been into baking. Pop culture is also a particular point of interest to me and I am so grateful to all the people releasing podcasts and YouTube videos full of information for me to consume on that front.

Photo by Justin Patterson Photography