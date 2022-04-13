BWW Interview: Ashanti J'Aria of THE PROM at Orpheum

The Prom is currently playing at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis now through April 17th. It's a wonderful show! I am so glad to be chatting with Ashanti J'Aria, who plays Mrs. Greene in the show.

How does it feel to be performing in front of live audiences again?

It feels absolutely glorious and electric to be in front of live audiences telling stories again.

What made you want to pursue a career in performing?

I come from a performing family. My first public performance was when I was 4 singing 'And I am telling you' at the school talent show. I couldn't imagine not performing. When I saw the film version of Little Shop of Horrors and realized officially I could sing and dance and wear pretty shoes and costumes as a career I knew it was for me.

What is your favorite song from the Prom?

It's a tie. Barry's going to Prom. I get so excited every time I hear Patrick Wetzel sing it. It's so much bigger than a "Prom". It's about dreams realized and self-acceptance.

Do you have a favorite moment in the show?

The PTA meeting is my favorite moment in the show. This is when the two worlds of Celebrities and Indiana town folk collide for the first time. Everyone is on stage, the energy is high, and we really play into the circumstances. The cast is so in the moment and it's completely unpredictable what will grow out of the moment.

Do you have a favorite musical?

It so hard to narrow that down. The genre is so huge. I love Les Miz and Phantom but i also love Avenue Q, In the Heights and Hamilton. We haven't even gotten into the classics. How could I choose just one?

What is your favorite musical theatre song to sing?

Breath - from In the Heights

Who were your musical influences?

I grew up loving Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Barbra Streisand, Prince, Tori Amos, Melissa Etheridge, Janis Joplin .

Do you have a dream role?

There are many roles I'd love to play, but my dream is to originate something that lets me be funny and break the audience's heart at some point in the show, while wearing gorgeous costumes in a grand old theatre.

Do you have a favorite spot in Minneapolis or are you looking forward to checking anything out in Minneapolis while you're here?

PAISLEY PARK!!!!!!!!! I have my Prince t-shirt ready to go! Also, one of my oldest dearest friends, Anita Welsh is doing 'A Raisin In the Sun' at the Guthrie. They don't open til after we leave but hopefully we can have a coffee date. We haven't seen each other since the pandemic.

Why do you feel the Prom is important for today's audience?

The Prom is a fun night at the theatre that sparks conversations and gives people hope. LGBTQ rights are being stripped away and falling in love with these characters reminds people these are human rights we are talking about. You might not know "Emma", but if you did wouldn't you think she deserves the same rights as you or anyone else you do know. The show puts politics into perspective.

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing the Prom?

I hope that the audience takes away the fact that 'love is love' and don't let your love, or fear keep anyone from having the space to be who they are.

Thank you so much Ashanti for your time!

Photo courtesy of The Prom National Tour