BIG CHRISTMAS ENERGY Comes to Dudley Riggs Theatre

Hennepin Arts has announced that Brave New Workshop is rolling into the holidays with Big Christmas Energy, their hilarious annual holiday celebration full of sketches and songs to make your spirits bright. Big Christmas Energy unwraps Thursday, Nov. 7 and runs through Saturday, Jan. 31, 2025 at the Dudley Riggs Theatre (824 Hennepin Ave.) in downtown Minneapolis.

It’s time to put the rest of the year behind you, nog yourself into oblivion, and deck the halls with reckless abandon. There are stockings that need to be stuffed, blessings that need to be counted, and family members that need to be alienated through awkward conversation over the carcass of a once majestic turkey. Big Christmas Energy will get you through all of that with a smile on your face—even if there’s humbug in your heart. Enjoy the Twin Cities’ funniest holiday tradition filled with new sketches and perennial favorites, including Brave New Workshop’s unforgettable version of The Twelve Days of Christmas.

Performers Lauren Anderson, Denzel Belin, Isabella Dunsieth, Doug Neithercott, and Taj Ruler appear nightly

Jon Pumper (Music Director) has been with the Brave New Workshop since 2017. In addition, he served as the Music Director for Stevie Ray’s Comedy Cabaret at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres. He also works as the Director of Music for Grace Lutheran Church of Northeast and runs a successful music/comedy YouTube channel that has garnered over 180K subscribers and 87M views as of January 2023.

Matthew Vichlach (Technical Director) designs lights, sound, images, and videos for each Brave New Workshop production. He also serves as the Technical Director for The Hennepin event center. He has been working professionally in theatre for almost twenty years doing sound design for theatres in the Twin Cities including Yellow Tree Theatre, Theatre Mu, Theatre Pro Rata, Commonweal Theatre, and many more.

