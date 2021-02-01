Arts Midwest Rolls Out New GIG Fund Granting Program

Arts Midwest today announced the launch of new granting program called the GIG (Grow, Invest, Gather) Fund, designed to provide support to arts organizations as they re-build and re-imagine during the continued uncertainty caused by COVID-19. These flexible grants will help organizations across the Midwest increase their capacity to gather their community to experience the power of creative expression together.

The GIG Fund builds upon Arts Midwest's touring grants program, which in various forms over the last 35 years has given grants to performing arts organizations across the Midwest to support touring dance, music, and theater performances. However, over the last year the challenges of COVID-19 have brought the touring circuit almost to a halt. To respond to these changes in the Midwest creative sector, the GIG Fund will offer financial support to arts and culture organizations that helps them build a bridge towards presenting touring artists in the future.

Nonprofit organizations located in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa,- Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, or Wisconsin and the Native nations that share this geography can apply to receive $2,500 from the GIG Fund. These grants will support costs associated with engaging artists in community experiences as safely as possible given the current circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic. Grants can be also allocated be towards capacity building work.

"The GIG Fund builds upon our 35-year history of helping all regions of the Midwest have access to high-quality touring art that unites communities through creativity," says Arts Midwest President & CEO Torrie Allen. "We're proud to play a part in keeping the creative sector thriving during these difficult times, so that these crucial organizations can continue to bring us together, contribute to our collective well-being, and help us grow."

The Arts Midwest GIG Fund has two deadlines in 2021:

· May 3, 2021 for projects happening July through December, 2021

· November 3, 2021 for projects happening January through June, 2022

Arts Midwest will host an informational webinar about the GIG Fund, including how to apply, on March 2, 2021 at 11am Central. Register here to attend.

To learn more about the GIG Fund and view full application guidelines, please visit the Arts Midwest website.

The GIG Fund is generously supported by the National Endowment for the Arts with additional contributions from Arts Midwest's nine-member state arts agencies