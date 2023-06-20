Andre Raphel To Lead The Minnesota Orchestra In A Performance Celebrating Juneteenth, June 23

Conductor André Raphel marks Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the emancipation of the last African Americans still enslaved inn Texas in 1865, conducting the Minnesota Orchestra in a program honoring the holiday, on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 8pm.

This celebratory concert, Juneteenth: Celebration of Freedom 2023, takes place in Orchestra Hall and begins with Adolphus Hailstork's Three Spirituals. Following are medleys of selections from Jevetta Steele, a member of the internationally acclaimed musical family the Steeles.

The medleys have a patriotic connection and allude to the struggles that African Americans have faced. Included are Tommy Barbarella's arrangements of “Oh Freedom” as well as the Black National Anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and “America the Beautiful.”

Next on the program is Copland's Lincoln Portrait narrated by Justice Alan C. Page, former Minnesota Viking and member of Pro Football Hall of Fame and first African American judge to serve on the Minnesota Supreme Court.

It is followed by Drums – A Symphonic Poem by James P. Johnson, the father of the stride piano and Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Spoken Word, performed by Mr. Warner, an Emmy-nominated actor and Grammy award winning poet who first rose to national prominence by starring on The Cosby Show. William Grant Still's Afro-American Symphony, one of the most celebrated American symphonies ever written concludes the program.

The work epitomizes the expansive creativity of the Harlem Renaissance combining orchestral stylings with elements of the blues.

André Raphel states about the programming of this concert, “Music can be a powerful entry point for us to recognize important historical events. And I think it's certainly the case with this program.”

The Friday night performance will be broadcast live on TPT-2 and YourClassical Minnesota Public Radio as well as streamed live on the Minnesota Orchestra website.

Juneteenth was unofficially celebrated by African Americans for years in commemoration of that proclamation of freedom and was made a federal holiday in 2021 and a Minnesota state holiday in 2023.

Acclaimed for his creative programming and versatility, conductor André Raphel is renowned for his compelling musical performances. A dynamic podium presence, he has also developed a reputation as a skilled communicator. Raphel has led critically acclaimed festivals, world premieres and commissioned works by Richard Danielpour, Jennifer Higdon, Kenneth Fuchs, Ellen Taaffe Zwilich, Uri Cane and Hannibal Lacombe.

Conductor Laureate of the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra, André Raphel led the orchestra as Music Director for 15 years. Other key positions have included: Assistant Conductor to Kurt Masur at the New York Philharmonic for two years, Assistant Conductor of the Philadelphia Orchestra for six years, and Assistant Conductor of the St. Louis Symphony for three years.

Raphel enjoys a busy career as a guest conductor. During the 22/23 season, in addition to making his subscription debut with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, he appears with Mobile Symphony, Youngstown Symphony, Hudson Valley Philharmonic and Greenwich Symphony. Raphael has appeared with most of the major American orchestras: Boston Symphony, Chicago Symphony. Cleveland Orchestra, Philadelphia Orchestra and the New York Philharmonic. He has led Germany's Bamberg Symphony n two recordings for Bavarian Broadcasting. He made his Los Angeles debut conducting at the gala opening of The Broad Museum. A recording of Uri Caine's The Passion of Octavius Catto with Raphel conducting has garnered acclaim.

André Raphel made his European debut with the Neubrandenburger Philharmonie and has also led the Moravska Philharmonie. In the U.S. he has appeared with the orchestras of Atlanta, Baltimore, Detroit, Houston, Milwaukee, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Saint Louis, the National Symphony and Minnesota Orchestra. He made his Carnegie Hall debut leading Robert Shaw and the Orchestra of St. Luke's in a concert celebrating the centennial of mezzo-soprano Marian Anderson. Raphel's international engagements have included appearances with the Auckland Philharmonia, Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional de Columbia and Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional de Costa Rica. A guest conductor of major festivals, Raphel has led concerts at the Blossom Music Festival and Tanglewood Music Center. He has also appeared at the Mann Center, Grant Park Music Festival, Brevard Music Festival and Campos do Jordao Festival in Brazil. Raphel has a strong commitment to education and community engagement. His commitment to education is reflected in his work at leading conservatories and training programs. He has led the Juilliard Orchestra, New World Symphony, Kennedy Center Summer Music Institute and National Orchestra Institute. During his tenure with the Saint Louis Symphony, he served as Music Director of the orchestra's “In Unison” program, a partnership between the orchestra and local churches.

Born André Raphel Smith in Durham, North Carolina he began formal music lessons at age 11. He received his Bachelor of Music degree from the University of Miami, and pursued further study at Yale University where he earned his master's degree. While at Yale, he began conducting studies with Otto-Werner Mueller. He continued studies with Mueller at the Curtis Institute of Music earning a Diploma in conducting and at The Juilliard School, where he was awarded the Bruno Walter Memorial Scholarship and received an Advanced Certificate in orchestral conducting.

Raphel is the recipient of numerous honors and awards which attest to his artistry. In 2012, he was awarded the Distinguished Alumnus Award from the University of Miami. The Philadelphia Orchestra issued a special commemorative CD featuring William Grant Still's Symphony No. 1 with Maestro Raphel conducting. He received the Distinguished Service Award from Yale University. Raphel is the recipient of an Honorary Doctorate from West Liberty University. The North Carolina Senate awarded Raphel the “Order of the Long Leaf Pine.” The award, presented annually, is the state's highest honor for a civilian.

Minnesota Orchestra │ André Raphel, Conductor

Friday, June 23, 2023, 8pm │ Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, Minnesota “Juneteenth: Celebration of Freedom 2023”

Adolphus Hailstork: Three Spirituals

Barbarella: Medleys of selections from Jevetta Steele, arranged by Tommy Barbarella

Aaron Copland: Lincoln Portrait, narration by Justice Alan C. Page

James P. Johnson: Drums – A Symphonic Poem

Malcolm-Jamal Warner: Spoken Word

William Grant Still's Afro-American Symphony

