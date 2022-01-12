Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Milwaukee Awards
Check out the full list of winners!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
2021 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee Award Winners
Best Direction Of A Stream
Coltyn Giltner - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - First Stage
Best Editing Of A Stream
Coltyn Giltner - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - First Stage
Best Performer In A Streaming Musical
Joey Chelius - BEING EARNEST - Skylight Music Theatre
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Maya Thomure - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - First Stage
Best Streaming Musical
BEING EARNEST - Skylight Music Theatre
Best Streaming Play
SHE KILLS MONSTERS - First Stage
Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical
Kevin James Sievert - FORGOTTEN VOICES - Skylight Music Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play
Abigail Stein - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Lake Country Playhouse
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
FUNNY GIRL - Bombshell Theatre Co
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES - Sunset Playhouse