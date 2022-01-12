Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Milwaukee Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee Award Winners

Best Direction Of A Stream

Coltyn Giltner - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - First Stage

Best Editing Of A Stream

Coltyn Giltner - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - First Stage

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Joey Chelius - BEING EARNEST - Skylight Music Theatre

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Maya Thomure - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - First Stage

Best Streaming Musical

BEING EARNEST - Skylight Music Theatre

Best Streaming Play

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - First Stage

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Kevin James Sievert - FORGOTTEN VOICES - Skylight Music Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Abigail Stein - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Lake Country Playhouse

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

FUNNY GIRL - Bombshell Theatre Co

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES - Sunset Playhouse