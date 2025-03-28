Video: First Look at MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Milwaukee Rep

Get a first look at “Million Dollar Quartet” with the superstar performers who make the hits happen! Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins — these four rock ’n’ roll icons teamed up for an electrifying jam session that would change music forever. And now you can experience their unforgettable songs, live on stage in this unbelievably fun, Tony Award-winning musical. Tickets are already limited for many performances, so order today before it’s too late.

The talented cast of Million Dollar Quartet features Aja Alcazar (A Christmas Carol, Milwaukee Rep) as Dyanne, Blake Burgess (Million Dollar Quartet, North Shore Music Theatre) as Johnny Cash, JP Coletta (Million Dollar Quartet, Infinity Theatre Co.) as Jerry Lee Lewis, Joe Hebel (Jersey Boys, The Rev Theatre Co.) as Elvis Presley, Armando Gutierrez (Run Bambi Run, Milwaukee Rep) as Carl Perkins, Seth K. Hale (Nuncrackers, Milwaukee Rep) as Sam Phillips, Patrick Morrow (Run Bambi Run, Milwaukee Rep) as W.S. Fluke Holland, and Michael Ritter (West Side Story, Milwaukee Rep) as Brother Jay.

Million Dollar Quartet is directed by Laura Braza (What the Constitution Means to Me, Much Ado About Nothing at Milwaukee Rep), with music direction by Dan Kazemi (Much Ado About Nothing, Milwaukee Rep), set design by Dan Conway (End of the Rainbow, Milwaukee Rep), lighting design by Jason Fassl (The Coast Starlight, Milwaukee Rep), costume design by Raquel Adorno (A Raisin in the Sun, Court Theatre), sound design by Matthew M. Neilson (Two Trains Running, Milwaukee Rep), voice and dialect coach Jill Walmsley Zager, casting by Jonathan Hetler and stage managed by Jade Bruno and assistant stage manager Josh Hart.



Million Dollar Quartet is made possible in part by Corporate Sponsor We Energies Foundation, Executive Producers Amy and Fred Croen, Susan and Howard Hopwod, Susan and Thomas Quadracci, RA Stevens Foundation and Judy Van Till with Associate Producer Kris and Wayne Lueders, Abbie and David Nash, Mary Beth and Harry Van Groll and media sponsor Shepherd Express.



Don’t miss the remaining plays in Milwaukee Rep’s 2024/25 Season including the world premiere of The Craic in the Stackner Cabaret now through March 16, London’s West End thriller The Woman in Black now through March 23 in the Stiemke Studio, the modern musical classic The Last Five Years March 21 – May 18 in the Stackner Cabaret and the bilingual play Espejos: Clean April 8 – May 11 in the Stiemke Studio.