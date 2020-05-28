Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Zonya Love Joins Milwaukee Rep's OUR HOME TO YOUR HOME Series

May. 28, 2020  

While the stages remain dark during the COVID-19 global pandemic, Milwaukee Rep is rallying its creative resources to bring the world-class theater audiences have come to know and love directly into homes. Over the next few weeks, Milwaukee Rep will bring theater from Our Home to Your Home in several unique ways.

On the latest installment Zonya Love sings "Wasted Life Blues."

Watch the video below!


