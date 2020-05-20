Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Jon Norman Schneider Joins Milwaukee Rep's OUR HOME TO YOUR HOME Series

Article Pixel May. 20, 2020  

While the stages remain dark during the COVID-19 global pandemic, Milwaukee Rep is rallying its creative resources to bring the world-class theater audiences have come to know and love directly into homes. Over the next few weeks, Milwaukee Rep will bring theater from Our Home to Your Home in several unique ways.

In the latest installment, Jon Norman Schneider performs A. Rey Pamatmat's original monologue "Elastic Brain".

Watch the video below!


Next on Stage

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • Belvoir To Host Free Online Concert
  • Sydney Theatre Company Announces Live Reading of NO PAY? NO WAY!
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper
  • The National Library of Australia's Creative Arts Fellowships Are Now Open