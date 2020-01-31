VIDEO: First Look at Milwaukee Rep's HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH

Milwaukee Repertory Theater's Hedwig and the Angry Inch will run January 28 - March 8, 2020 in the Stiemke Studio. Matt Rodin will perform the title character Hedwig with Rep favorite Bethany Thomas (Songs for Nobodies, Milwaukee Rep) as Yitzhak.

Get a first look at the production in the video below!

Hedwig and the Angry Inch with text by John Cameron Mitchell and music and lyrics by Stephen Trask is a trailblazing rock-musical and winner of four Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival. This musical sensation played to record-breaking sell-out crowds on Broadway telling the story of one of the most unique characters to ever hit the stage. As Hedwig's life changes and with nothing left, she returns to her first love - music.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch is directed by Milwaukee Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements (West Side Story, Milwaukee Rep), with music direction by Associate Artist Dan Kazemi (West Side Story, Milwaukee Rep), scenic Design by Scott Davis (Things I Know To Be True, Milwaukee Rep), costume design by Mieka van der Ploeg (Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, Milwaukee Rep), lighting design by Jason Fassl (Guys and Dolls, Milwaukee Rep), sound design by Barry G. Funderburg (A Christmas Carol, Milwaukee Rep), projection design by Mike Tutai (Holmes & Watson, Milwaukee Rep), casting by Frank Honts, New York casting by Michael Cassara and stage managed by David Hartig.





Related Articles Shows View More Milwaukee, WI Stories

More Hot Stories For You