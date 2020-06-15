Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Courter Simmons Joins Milwaukee Rep's OUR HOME TO YOUR HOME Series

Jun. 15, 2020  

While the stages remain dark during the COVID-19 global pandemic, Milwaukee Rep is rallying its creative resources to bring the world-class theater audiences have come to know and love directly into homes. Over the next few weeks, Milwaukee Rep will bring theater from Our Home to Your Home in several unique ways.

In the latest installment, Courter Simmons sings a "Come Rain or Come Shine"/"The Glory of Love" mashup.

Check it out below!


