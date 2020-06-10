Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Angela Ingersoll Joins Milwaukee Rep's OUR HOME TO YOUR HOME Series

Article Pixel Jun. 10, 2020  

While the stages remain dark during the COVID-19 global pandemic, Milwaukee Rep is rallying its creative resources to bring the world-class theater audiences have come to know and love directly into homes. Over the next few weeks, Milwaukee Rep will bring theater from Our Home to Your Home in several unique ways.

In the latest installment, Angela Ingersoll sings the classic song, 'Smile'.

Check it out below!


Black Lives Matter

Donations

Arts Orgs

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • Audra McDonald, Lea Salonga & Melissa Errico Join Seth Rudetsky For Streaming Concerts!
  • Watch Jeremy Jordan Live In Concert (At Home) This Weekend
  • VIDEO: Christina Acosta Robinson Joins Milwaukee Rep's OUR HOME TO YOUR HOME Series
  • Skylight Music Theatre Announces Free Online Musical Theatre Classes