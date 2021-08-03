The Florentine Opera Releases Single Sale Tickets For 21-22 Season

The Florentine Opera Company, Wisconsin's oldest fully professional performing arts organization, recently announced single sale tickets are now available for their upcoming 2021-22 Re-Season beginning today, August 3.

The Re-Season will feature four mainstage performances: Verdi's Rigoletto, Zarzuela: Luisa Fernanda, Viardot's Cinderella & Ravel's The Child & the Enchantments, and finally Puccini's La Bohème. Each of the mainstage performances will be held at The Marcus Performing Arts Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

"We are incredibly thankful for the opportunity to perform on stage again to a live audience," General Director and CEO Maggey Oplinger shared. "The success of our subscription sales offering proved that our audience is eager to connect with us in-person - and we feel the same way!"

The four mainstage performances will incorporate elaborate costumes and scenery in these reframed productions. The Re-Season begins with Verdi's Rigoletto, an Italian blockbuster that features themes of love, betrayal, and sacrifice. The second performance premiers the Florentine's first-ever Zarzuela, a Spanish Opera, Luisa Fernanda, with operatic and popular songs, as well as dance.

Viardot's Cinderella & Ravel's The Child and the Enchantments (named "the French Double Bill") will take the stage this upcoming March. This Florentine double premiere illustrates a beautiful retelling of Cinderella, followed by a mischievous child's magical world that comes to life.

And finally, Puccini's La Bohème returns for the final mainstage performance of the 2021-22 Re-Season. With a 1940's post-war Bronzeville twist, La Bohème presents a team of all-stars that tell a double love story with lush movie music in a fresh new way.

In addition to the four mainstage performances, the Re-Season also features what the Florentine calls "gateway opera." Their Spotlight and Florentine Presents series are unique, intimate performances that will take place in various locations throughout southeastern Wisconsin. The productions will feature the Baumgartner Studio Artists, Rowan Pierce from Netflix's smash hit Bridgerton, and fan favorites, Vivica Genaux & Jory Vinikour.