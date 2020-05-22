Studios, Galleries, and Boutiques Open for 2020 “Northern Moraine Spring Art Tour”  

The Plymouth Arts Center is pleased to present its 6th Annual Northern Moraine Spring Art Tour, Friday and Saturday, June 5-6, 2020.

Join us for this fantastic two-day self-guided tour of the greater Sheboygan County area artist's private studios, galleries, and boutiques. Spend a day or the weekend! It's a rare opportunity to meet artists in their studios, as some of the private studios are only open to the public during this once a year special event.

Admission is free courtesy of our generous sponsors! Tour hours on Friday are 10am to 6pm and Saturday from 10am to 5pm. Be sure to visit all 18 venues where you'll have a chance to meet painters, printmakers, potters, furniture makers; fiber, glass, metal and leather artists, photographers and more. There will be demos, door prizes, snacks, and the opportunity to purchase original, fine art directly from the artists who created it. Look for the colorful Spring Art Tour signs! The Plymouth Arts Center (Stop #1) is the presenting organization and will serve as the tour headquarters as well as hosting artists in its greatroom. The Spring Art Tour is sponsored by McKenzie Financial, Huberty, Bank First, and Love 98.5fm Radio Station. The Plymouth Arts Center is located at 520 East Mill Street, in beautiful, historic, downtown Plymouth, WI, the "Cheese Capital of the World."

More information and maps may be found on our website: www.plymoutharts.org, or call (920) 892-8409.

The Plymouth Arts Center initiated this premier event in 2015 to increase the visibility of the many fine artists working and living in the greater Sheboygan County area and to encourage an appreciation for the role that artists play in the vitality of our communities. Spring Art Tour guides may be found at all participating venues and throughout the greater area. Visitors may also request a copy by calling the Arts Center. The PAC website includes a full description of the event, maps, links to the artists' studios, and to area restaurants and lodging facilities. Begin the tour at Stop #1 (the PAC) to visit with the participating art tour artists, view Gallery 110 North's "Alive in the Arts" Juried exhibit and the PAC Member's Gift Shop. Children's activities will be presented in the PAC outdoor plaza (weather permitting, or in the classroom) on Saturday June 6 from 11am to 2pm.

The participating venues are: (*Indicates Multiple Artists at this location,) *Plymouth Arts Center: Phyllis Brillowski, Evie Grasse, and Dennis Ninmer; Mary Ann Zuengler at the Plymouth Model Railroad Museum; Larry Basky Studio and Gallery; *Seranya Studios Art Boutique-at the Hub, Susan Radke and Richard Rooker; Dan Rizzi Studio and Julia Rizzi; Lori Beringer Art Studio; *Chrysalis Studio/Pam and Richard Bronk Art and Barb Hollenback; *Two Fish Art Gallery, Patrick and Karen Robison/representing 65 artists; *Abler Art Glass, *gmThull Creations/Gale Thull and Donna and Mark Rittorno; *Sheboygan Visual Artists/works by 80 artists; Studio in the Woods/Kris Morse; Bowl Dog Woodturning-Dick Bemis; *Redemption Cove Studio, Linda Boehlke, Jay Parsons and Irene Schmitz; *Silver Creek Pottery & Forge, Mark and Sylvia Mondloch, Jeremiah Backhaus and Shelby Johnson; Eagle Feather Artisan Studio/Dave Horn; *Old Town Hall Studio/Gallery/Eileen and Don Urness.

The Plymouth Arts Center is a 501(c)3 non-profit arts organization solely supported through membership dues, sponsorships, corporate and private donations, grants, and through fundraising events. Gallery 110 North, our stunning art gallery, features rotating art exhibitions showcasing Wisconsin artists. A wide variety of art workshops and education programs for both adults and youth, are offered year-round as well as a performing arts-musical and theatrical series, a gallery gift shop and a host of special events such as the "Cheese Capital Jazz & Blues Crawl," "Paint the Town, en Plein Air," bus trips, and more. The Northern Moraine Spring Art Tour helps to fulfill the Plymouth Arts Center's mission which is........to enliven the spirit of our community and to enrich the lives of all by providing diverse experiences in the Arts.

