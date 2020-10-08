Skylight Theatre Offers A New Play Live Online ME AND HER AGAINST THE WORLD

Me and Her Against the World Written by Roger Q. Mason will be presented at 3:00pm (PST) Thursday, October 8th.

Cornelius Johnson, FBI COINTELPRO informant, has a spiritual reckoning in the Egyptian afterlife. It raises memories of the empowering relationship he held with his grandmother; a figure who helped him navigate the difficulties of being a kid during the early Civil Rights movement.

Skylight Theatre Company brings together some of LA's most talented writers, directors and actors for weekly presentations, discussions, and uplifting works, written specifically for this medium. Reservations are free here OvationTix.

Roger Q. Mason is a Black, Filipinx, plus-sized, gender non-conforming, queer artist of color. He is the recipient of the 2020 Chuck Rowland Pioneer Award for achievement in playwriting, following in the footsteps of lauded LGBTQIA+ theatre writers like Billy Porter, Robert Patrick, and Tom Jacobson. His work challenges and inspires audiences to re-consider what they've been taught and re-think how they feel about those who are different and "other." His work often uses the lens of history to chip away at the cultural biases which divide, rather than unite us. "I create work that affirms and gives voice to the silenced through the ritual of performance. I believe that the theatre is a holy 'seeing place' wherein we can envision worlds different and more inclusive than our own. If we can dream it in the theatre, we can build it in the world," says Mason. Mason's work has been seen on Broadway at Circle in the Square (Circle Reading Series), the New York Theatre Workshop, Flea Theatre, EST/LA, Son of Semele, and Skylight Theatre. The White Dress, now in development as a feature film, has been called "a genderqueer coming-of-age drama for the they/them generation." The script was a finalist for the Lark Playwrights Week and the Screencraft Play Award. Lavender Men, envisioning Abe Lincoln's romance with his legal assistant Elmer Ellsworth, will be produced by Skylight Theatre Company.

Lovell Holder has directed at Echo Theater Company, Rising Phoenix Rep, LATC, Skylight Theater, Chalk Rep, and Son of Semele. Film credits include Daniel Talbott's You Say Hello, Roger Q. Mason's Softer and Loserville (director/producer/co-writer), produced with Tony winner Sara Ramirez, starring Darby Stanchfield, Matt McGorry, Natalie Hall, and Jonathan Lipnicki, available on Amazon and iTunes.

As a director or producer, Lovell's work has been screened and garnered prizes at more than three dozen American and international film festivals, including Fantasia International Film Festival, Shanghai International Film Festival, and Santa Barbara International Film Festival. He graduated summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa from Princeton University. Lovell then received his MFA from Brown University.

Written and performed by Roger Q. Mason.

Thursday, October 8th @ 3pm, free access with reservations: https://skylighttheatre.org/event/skylight-live/.

After completing an extended run of their first of three Skylab developed plays for this season (Penelope Lowder's WEST ADAMS - "It's a brilliant debut that bodes well for the rest of the season." - LA Times Critics' Choice), the Skylight Theatre Company now re-imagines theatre for 2020 during a time of social distancing. Online since March: https://skylighttheatre.org/event/skylight-live/

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You