Skylight Music Theatre Announces Summer Education Programs for Young Theatre Artists

Skylight Music Theatre has announced its 2023 summer education programming for youth in 4th-12th grades interested in performance, technical theatre, and creative writing.

Three programs will be offered this summer: a four-week high school Musical Theatre Performance program, a four-week high school Technical Theatre program, both as part of the newly launched Skylight Music Youth Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center in Milwaukee (July 10 -August 6); and a one-week elementary school writing and performance camp, KidsWrites, to be held at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts in Brookfield (July 10-14).

Registration for summer education programs opens today, February 1, 2023, at https://bit.ly/3HIuSB9

Skylight Music Youth Theatre to Launch with Production of 'Godspell'

Skylight will introduce the Skylight Music Youth Theatre for middle and high school students, running July 10 through August 6, 2023. The program offers musical theatre performance and technical theatre training, culminating with a public production of the musical Godspell by Stephen Schwartz (Pippin, Wicked) and John-Michael Tebelak, on August 4-6 in the breathtaking Cabot Theatre in the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway, Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward.

The Godspell cast and crew will be students entering 7th through 12th grades this fall. The students, ages 13-17, will have the opportunity to create theatre with peers from across southeastern Wisconsin. Skylight's Director of Education, Amanda Rosmann, encouraged performers of all levels to register for the Musical Theatre Performance program.

"Our programming will celebrate young theatre artists by encouraging them to enjoy aspects of theatre they may have never experienced before," said Rosmann. "This program has been designed to help middle and high school theatre students learn to collaborate alongside new friends in a fun environment that will feel just like a professional theatre company."

Musical Theatre Performance students will participate in vocal, acting, and choreography workshops that will serve as the audition process for the production of Godspell. Throughout rehearsals, students will develop musical theatre performance skills in a rigorous, fast-paced, and playful learning environment.

"Godspell is largely an ensemble show featuring many soloists, affording the entire ensemble ample stage time," said Rosmann.

Milwaukee Technical Theatre Professionals to Guide Students

Students in the four-week Technical Theatre program will serve as the production and design crew for Godspell, under the guidance of Milwaukee-area technical theatre professionals.

"The Technical Theatre program gives students the opportunity to strengthen communication and teambuilding skills while acting as a theatrical design and production team," said Rosmann. Students will develop skills in stage management, construction, scenic design, scenic painting, costume design, stage make-up, lighting, and sound.

"Godspell was chosen because of how much its themes center on building a community," said Rosmann. "The summer production of Godspell serves as an opportunity for the larger community of middle and high school theatre students in the greater Milwaukee area to create meaningful theatre with their peers from other schools."

Acclaimed 'KidsWrites' Program Coming to Sharon Lynne Wilson Center

KidsWrites, a beloved Skylight program that nurtures innovation and content creation in the performing arts, will be offered for the first time at the Dawes Studio Theatre at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center in Brookfield, Wis. KidsWrites is designed to enhance creative writing and script writing skills and is open to students entering 4th through 6th grades.

"We are incredibly excited to partner for the first time with the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center to offer a public KidsWrites program. This weeklong program will appeal to students whether they aspire to be poets, playwrights, actors or social media performers," said Rosmann.

Activities include brainstorming exercises, theme-selection, script writing and development, and concludes with the students performing their original pieces for family and friends.

"We are happy to offer these brand-new summer education programs," said Michael Unger, Skylight Artistic Director. "Skylight has been a home for musical theatre in Milwaukee for 63 years. What better organization to lead programs like these? They are the perfect way for young artists, on either side of the proscenium, to make new friends while exploring their creativity. These programs are designed to allow young performers and technicians with any level of experience to shine on one of Milwaukee's most beautiful stages. From those who have starred in their school or community productions, to those who are curious about what it feels like to be part of a joyous artistic process, to those who just want to have a fun summer of theatre-making, these programs are a perfect match. We are further excited to expand our renowned KidsWrites programming to Brookfield and the stunning Sharon Lynne Wilson Center."

Program Information

Skylight Music Youth Theatre for performers and technicians is open to students entering 7th-12th grades in fall of 2023.

•Dates

Classes July 10 - August 6, 2023

Monday - Friday, 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

*For Godspell performances students only, an audition workshop and preshow workshop will be held on May 20 and June 17

•Shows

Godspell will be performed August 4, 5, and 6, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets $15 (plus taxes & fees) for general admission seating.

•Location

Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wis. 53202.

•Tuition

Skylight Music Youth Theatre; Godspell: $495

KidsWrites is open to participants entering 4th-6th grades in fall of 2023.

•Dates

Classes July 10-14

•Times

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

•Show

July 14 at 2 p.m. (No cost to attend. Performance by invitation only.)

•Location

Dawes Studio Theatre, Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts, 3270 Mitchell Park Drive, Brookfield, Wis. 53045.

•Tuition

*Payment plans and a limited number of need-based scholarships are available. Please email Amanda Rosmann, Director of Education, at amandar@skylightmusictheatre.org for more information.

Registration

For in-depth class descriptions and to register online, visit https://bit.ly/3HIuSB9. Registration closes May 31. Spaces are limited. Act today to secure your spot.

Box Office

Skylight Summer Music Youth Theatre will present three public performances of the 2012 Broadway revival of Godspell on August 4, 5, and 6 at 7:30 p.m. in the Cabot Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center. Tickets are $15 for general admission seating and will be on sale beginning Monday, July 17 at the Broadway Theatre Center Box Office. Call (414) 291-7800 or visit 158 N. Broadway, Monday - Saturday, from Noon - 6 p.m. or email tickets@skylightmusictheatre.org. Please let the Box Office know if accessible seating is needed, or if patrons will have a wheelchair or walker.

Sponsors

Skylight thanks season sponsors United Performing Arts Fund, Wisconsin Arts Board and CAMPAC - the Milwaukee County Arts Fund. To become a sponsor and help young artists find their spotlight on and offstage, please contact development@skylightmusictheatre.org

Health & Safety Protocols

Skylight Music Theatre joined other Milwaukee performing arts organizations to discontinue requirements for proof of vaccination or negative Covid tests. Masks are optional. Skylight's health and safety protocols follow local and state guidelines and are subject to change. For up-to-date information, please visit www.skylightmusictheatre.org/health.

About Skylight Music Theatre

Founded in 1959, Skylight is Milwaukee's professional Equity music theatre company and the largest employer of Wisconsin actors in the state. Skylight produces the full spectrum of music theatre ranging from blockbuster Broadway musicals to reimagined operas, and from exciting world premieres to contemporary off-Broadway hits. Skylight's mainstage home is the Cabot Theatre in the Broadway Theatre Center, which was built by Skylight in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward in 1992. Considered to be one of Milwaukee's most beautiful theatres, the Cabot Theatre is based on the design of an 18th-century French opera house. With just 350 seats it offers audiences great views of the action onstage. Skylight Music Theatre marks its 63rd season in 2022-2023. Skylight Music Theatre is a proud Cornerstone Member of the United Performing Arts Fund.