Skylight Music Theatre Announces Black History Month Events

Skylight Music Theatre announced special events taking place in February in celebration of Black History Month. Skylight is Milwaukee's professional Equity music theatre company. Safety requirements are in effect, including masks while indoors and proof of vaccination or negative Covid test before entering the building.

Soul Review, a one-night-only cabaret, will be presented on Saturday, February 19 at 7 p.m. The show stars three of Skylight's favorite performers, Raven Dockery, Shawn Holmes, and Kevin James Sievert singing with an on-stage band, live in the Studio Theater at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward.

Soul Review features songs by Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson, Earth Wind and Fire and Stevie Wonder, among others. The three performers are longtime friends who have often worked together on the Skylight stage.

"In addition to great tunes and witty banter, your soul is guaranteed to be moved," said Dockery. The trio will be accompanied by a three-piece band of piano, guitar and percussion led by Paul Sucherman.

Soul Review is pay-what-you-can, with a suggested amount of $20. The Skylight Bar & Bistro, located on the second floor of the Broadway Theatre Center, will be open one hour before and one hour after the Soul Review cabaret. Skylight Bar & Bistro is operated by Sabrosa Cafe & Gallery. More information about Skylight Bar & Bistro is here.

Skylight Music Theatre will offer free access during the month of February to the virtual production Forgotten Voices - Unearthing the Roots of American Music. In celebration of the contribution of Black artists, Forgotten Voices was directed and written by Sheri Williams Pannell and music directed and curated by Christie Chiles Twillie in honor of Juneteenth in 2021.

"Forgotten Voices came from our passion, knowledge, and desire to correct misinformation, especially when it comes to the African American experience and music," said Pannell. In a musical and theatrical journey, Forgotten Voices highlights how musical roots encompass harmonies and rhythms of West Africa, which then became Freedom Songs, Spirituals and Blues, on through Ragtime, Dixieland, Country, Swing, BeBop, Jazz, Gospel, Rock n' Roll and beyond.

Access to Forgotten Voices is free, but donations are encouraged. Visit www.skylightmusictheatre.org/forgottenvoices to stream on demand.

Music theatre dance classes celebrating Black History Month will be held on Monday, February 21 and Monday, February 28 at 7 p.m. in the Broadway Theatre Center 4th floor rehearsal studio. The classes will be taught by two local choreographers, Wanyah Frazier and Christopher Gilbert. Monday Night Dance Break classes are one hour 15 minutes and cost $15, payable at the door.

Tickets available in advance or prior to showtime at the Broadway Theatre Center Box Office. Call (414) 291-7800, visit 158 N. Broadway, Monday - Saturday, from noon - 6 p.m. or email tickets@skylightmusictheatre.org

