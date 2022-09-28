Save up to 25% to Milwaukee Repertory Theater's A CHRISTMAS CAROL During Fall One Day Sale

Milwaukee's favorite holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol returns to the Historic Pabst Theatre November 29 - December 24, 2022. Save up to 25% on tickets to Milwaukee Rep's A Christmas Carol on Monday, October 3, 2022 when using promotional code FALL. Purchase tickets starting at 7:00am online at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, and starting at 9:00am by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in-person at 108 E Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

Milwaukee local Matt Daniels takes the lead as Ebenezer Scrooge and Lainey Techtmann reprising the role of Tiny Tim. Additonal returning cast members include Jordan Anthony Arredondo as Fred, Mark Corkins as Marley's Ghost, Todd Denning as Ghost of Christmas Present, Carrie Hitchcock as Mrs. Fezziwig, Reese Madigan as Bob Cratchit, Christopher Peltier as Young Scrooge, Jim Pickering as Mr. Fezziwig, Rána Roman as Mrs. Cratchit, Aja Wiltshire as Belle and Tami Workentin as Ghost of Christmas Past. Ensemble and young performers casting to be announced at a later date.

Adapted by Artistic Director Mark Clements, A Christmas Carol is one of the best-known and loved stories in the English language. During the course of one memorable Christmas Eve the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future help Scrooge discover it is never too late to change his miserly ways. Enchanting music, dance, costumes, scenery and special effects will once again fill the theater to tell this timeless tale of love, hope and redemption.

A Christmas Carol is directed by Mark Clements. The creative team includes: music director Dan Kazemi, scenic designer Todd Edward Ivins, costume designer Alexander B. Tecoma, lighting designer Jeff Nellis, sound designer Barry G. Funderburg, stage movement Milwaukee Ballet's Michael Pink, dialect coach Jayne Pink, original score and music arranged John Tanner, associate director and casting Jonathan Hetler, stage managers Becca Lindsey and Kimberly Carolus.

A Christmas Carol is presented by Jay Franke and David Herro and West Bend Mutual Insurance Company wih Executive Producers Molly and Tom Duffey, Associate Producer Saints Andrew and Mark Charitable Gift Trust and Equipment Sponsor Studio Gear.

For more information please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.

About Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Milwaukee Rep is the largest performing arts organization in Wisconsin with three unique performance venues- the Quadracci Powerhouse, Stiemke Studio and Stackner Cabaret. For over six decades, Milwaukee Rep has been a centerpiece of Milwaukee's vibrant arts and cultural scene with productions ranging from Broadway musicals to Shakespeare to American Classics and New Works that are entertaining, inclusive and impactful. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Mark Clements and Executive Director Chad Bauman, Milwaukee Repertory Theater ignites positive change in the cultural, social, and economic vitality of its community by creating world-class theater experiences that entertain, provoke, and inspire meaningful dialogue among an audience representative of Milwaukee's rich diversity.