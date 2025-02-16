Review: RUSALKA at Milwaukee Opera Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Milwaukee Opera Theatre (MOT) and Danceworks dive back into the enchanted waters of “Rusalka,” with their second collaborative production of Antonín Dvořák’s classic opera.

Once again, they presented the adaptation by Jason Powell – who trims the original three-hour opera to 75 minutes. While it is shy a few of Dvořák’s arias, “Rusalka” has gained some delightful touches of humor in what could be an unrelentingly grim tale.

While Disney fans will recognize some broad similarities to “The Little Mermaid” – (Both are based on Hans Christian Anderson’s original tale), Dvořák kept some of the source material’s darkest moments – and there’s not a singing crustacean to be seen.

Directed by MOT’s Jill Anna Ponasik and choreographed by Danceworks’ Christal Wagner, “Rusalka” is set in Slavic waters inhabited by nymphs and sprites. The titular Rusalka, played beautifully by Saira Frank, is a water nymph who falls in love with a human and trades her voice to a witch for the chance to join her prince (comical and strong-voiced Tim Rebers) on land. While the songs are sung in Czech, the dialog and narration are in English. QR codes in the program link to song translations.

Those looking for a tentacled sea witch will find instead Ježibaba (played with wit and sass by understudy Haley Gabriel on opening night) the evil sorceress who grant’s Rusalka’s wish – with much witchy attitude.

Rusalka’s father Vodník was also played by an understudy opening night and, like Gabriel, Edward Lupella was flawless.

In addition to adapting the Dvořák’s tale, Jason Powel shone as the moon, serving as narrator and a welcome comic light.

Danceworks dancers — Cuauhtli Ramíriz Caastro, Ashley Ray Garcia, Zoe Glise, Greta Jenkins, Jessica Lueck and Elisabeth Roskopf took on variety of roles - from sprites to evil minions and a foreign princess. MOT’s Tabitha Steege, Erin Sura and Brennan Martinez were in gorgeous voice as the nymph chorus, and pianist (and music director) Ruben Piirainen and harpist Erin Booker-Miller added musical texture to the beautiful tapestry of movement and song.

"Rusalka" will be performed in the Danceworks Studio Theatre space until February 23.

Photo by Mark Frohna

