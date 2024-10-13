Review: PETE THE CAT at First Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pete the Cat changes the lives of a couple of kids – sort of like the Dr. Suess’ character, but without the hat and bad attitude. First Stage’s lively production of “Pete the Cat” is all positive energy, rockin’ guitar and gentle lessons for small folk – and their families.

Pete, played with the energy of all 9 of its lives by Ethan Smith is a guitar-playing street cat who moves in with the Biddle family. Mon, dad, little sister, Olive, and Jimmy, an uber organized second-grader who lets an obsession with perfection rob him of is little-boy joy.

But Jimmy freezes in art class and copies another student’s painting. Pete helps Jimmy find his inspiration and paws to have fun in a magic VW bus.

The grown-up Biddles are played with good-natured abandon Tori Watson and Todd Denning who, like Julius Newman and Julie Jordan Schloemen, play multiple roles in the “Pete the Cat” whirlwind.

Jimmy and Olive played by Juan Ramon Andrade Escobedo and Jillian Vogedes are excellent as the mini-Biddles. Escobedo is particular nails his tightly-wound character.

The cast is able rounded out by Cole Sison as Grumpy Toad and Elliot Lippman as Gus the Platypus – Pete’s globetrotting, rockin’ bandmates.

Director/Choreographer Bree Beelow brings joy, energy to a short but solid story.

The script and lyrics were created by Sarah Hammond. The poppin’ music comes from Will Aronson. “Pete the Cat” was originally commissioned, developed and produced by TheaterWorksUSA, based on the “Pete the Cat” books by by James Dean, Kimberly Dean and Eric Litwin



Special kudos go to scenic director Martin McClendon for creating the “under the sofa” space.

“Pete the Cat” is well timed for it target audience (2-4 year olds) at approximately 55 minutes. Despite its young focus, there’s much humor and music to engage the whole family.

