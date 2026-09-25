Review: MAYBE WE'LL FLY at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

NEW! Milwaukee Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Milwaukee & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Throughout her life Wisconsin folk/outsider artist Mary Nohl created her art from found treasures and a love of nature. In “Maybe We’ll Fly,’” Wisconsin playwright Marie Kohler created her art from a lifetime of Nohl’s memories.

Four actors, Lainey Techtmann, Emma Rosenthal, Karen Estrada and Leslie Fitzwater portray the evolution of a fiercely independent artist in each season of her life. Each creates a sharply singular character within the mind and memory of one fascinating woman, portraying the challenges – and occasional triumphs each season brings.

The Nohls at different seasons of life share a stage, but do not interact until the play’s end. They only exist in the most elder Nohl’s memory.

Fitzwater’s expressiveness, as she watches herself go from bursting entusiasm to practical cynicism and back to the more mature joy of creating for its own sake, unites the seasons. Her affection for her younger selves and her occasional regret form the heart of the play.

While “Fly” is not a musical, the characters occasionally do sing. Cellist Alicia Storin – representing Nohl’s emotionally distant mother — plays hauntingly throughout. Composer Josh Schmidt created the score.

While the play is biographical, it is also fictional, which allows for moving and engaging flights of fancy in every season

Photo caption: From left, Leslie Fitzwater, Karen Estrada, Emma Rosenthal and Lainey Techtmann

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 14 Hrs 41 Min 07 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Milwaukee, WI News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me