Video: Milwaukee Rep Offers Rehearsal Sneak Peek at FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL
The clip gives an early look at choreography being built for the production's dance-heavy numbers.
Milwaukee Repertory Theater posted a rehearsal sneak peek showing dancers working through choreography for FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL, offering an early glimpse of the physical energy driving the production ahead of its fall opening.
FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL is the stage adaptation built around the soundtrack of the 1984 film, blending 1980s rock hits with music written specifically for the theatrical version. The story follows a teenager who moves to a small town where dancing has been banned, and the musical leans heavily on movement and dance to tell that story on stage.
The production is set to run at Milwaukee Rep's Checota Powerhouse Theater from September 23 through November 1, 2026. The rehearsal footage captures dancers still in the early stages of building the show's numbers, without full costumes or set pieces in place.
Milwaukee Rep has been rolling out a series of preview videos ahead of the run, including a performance of 'I Can't Stand Still' featuring Keyon Pickett, who plays Ren McCormack, giving audiences a broader sense of both the music and movement audiences can expect this fall.
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