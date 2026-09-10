Video: Director Lily Wolff Talks INSTRUCTIONS FOR A SEANCE at Milwaukee Rep
Director lily wolff explains why wisconsin fits the immersive production.
A new interview video from Milwaukee Repertory Theater features director Lily Wolff discussing her upcoming production of INSTRUCTIONS FOR A SEANCE. The conversation gives audiences a behind-the-scenes look at Wolff's approach to the piece ahead of its run this fall.
The video frames the show as a theatrical experience that departs from conventional staging, though specific plot or source material details are not outlined in the clip. Wolff speaks to why the story resonates in its current setting, describing the production as unlike typical theatergoing fare.
Milwaukee Rep is producing INSTRUCTIONS FOR A SEANCE at its Milwaukee venue, with performances scheduled to run October 6 through November 8. In the video, Wolff addresses why Wisconsin serves as fitting ground for the story, tying the production's setting directly to its themes.
The clip offers audiences an early glimpse of what to expect from the immersive format before the show opens, with Wolff previewing the tone and atmosphere audiences will step into once performances begin.
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