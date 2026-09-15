Video: Milwaukee Rep Previews Music From FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL
The clip brings together the full live orchestra and cast vocals ahead of the show's opening.
Milwaukee Repertory Theater has posted a new music preview video ahead of its production of FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL, offering an early listen to the show's score performed with a full live orchestra. The clip marks the first time cast vocals and the orchestra come together for several of the production's key numbers.
FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL is the stage adaptation built around the soundtrack of the 1984 film of the same name, blending its collection of 1980s rock hits with music written specifically for the theatrical version. The preview video includes snippets of songs such as 'Let's Hear It for the Boy,' 'I'm Free/Heaven Help Me,' 'Holding Out for a Hero,' 'Somebody's Eyes' and the title number 'Footloose.'
The production is set to run in Milwaukee Rep's Checota Powerhouse Theater, with performances beginning September 23.
The theater has been building anticipation for the show through a series of preview videos in recent weeks, including a rehearsal clip of the cast's first sing-through of 'I'm Free/Heaven Help Me' and in-studio performances of individual numbers from cast members playing lead roles in the production.
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