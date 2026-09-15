GYPSY: A MUSICAL FABLE to Open at Skylight Music Theatre
Mona Swain and Janet Metz reunite with the creative team from Skylight's recent productions in this Sondheim musical about ambition and family.
Skylight Music Theatre opens its 67th season with Gypsy: A Musical Fable, with a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne, and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee. The production brings together acclaimed performers, longtime artistic collaborators, and emerging Milwaukee talent for one of Broadway's most celebrated musicals. Directed by Artistic Director Michael Unger, Gypsy: A Musical Fable explores ambition, family, and the pursuit of the spotlight through one of music theatre's most iconic characters: the formidable stage mother, Momma Rose.
Mona Swain and Janet Metz reunite on the Cabot Stage following their acclaimed performances together in Sister Act, the finale of Skylight's 2024-2025 season. Swain, who played Deloris Van Cartier, and Metz, who played Mother Superior, earned praise for their comic chemistry and vocal performances. BroadwayWorld noted that Swain 'shines both in voice and broad humor' and praised Metz's 'sharp, dry humor and equally rich voice.' In Gypsy, the two return in very different roles, with Metz taking on Rose and Swain portraying her daughter Louise, whose path toward the spotlight becomes pivotal to the story.
This also brings Metz back with Andrew Varela, following their performances as Golde and Tevye in Skylight's celebrated Fiddler on the Roof. Their previous pairing was praised by BroadwayWorld, which applauded how they navigated characters with a long and loving history, claiming, 'together they strike that perfect balance between exasperation and deep, familiar love.' The two return in Gypsy, bringing their marvelous chemistry to the roles of Rose and Herbie.
Additionally, Unger reassembles members of the creative team from the recent world premiere benefit concert Graceful Warrior, featuring Gary Sinise, and Skylight's world premiere production of A ROCKIN' Midsummer Night's Dream last season, bringing together collaborators familiar with Skylight's innovative artistic process: Music Director Jeffrey Saver and Associate Music Director Eric Svejcar.
The production also continues Skylight's ongoing artistic collaborations with UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts and Marquette Theatre Department, bringing emerging Milwaukee artists into the company alongside established Skylight performers. Returning to Skylight are Emmeline Buesing and Audrey Ellis, both featured in Fiddler on the Roof, while Sophie Kaegi, Anna Gross, and Zaden Scheer make their Skylight Music Theatre debuts.
'There is a reason Gypsy has earned its reputation as one of the greatest American musicals of all time. It has an extraordinary score, unforgettable characters, and a story with depth, humor, and heart,' says Director Michael Unger. 'To begin our 67th season with so many returning Skylight favorites alongside many new collaborators bringing their own perspectives, gives us a wonderful opportunity to explore this piece from a fresh vantage point. I am eager to share the work of this amazing team of artists with Milwaukee audiences.'
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