MAYBE WE'LL FLY to Have World Premiere at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

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Marie Kohler's play with music MAYBE WE'LL FLY will have its world premiere production at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre. It will run September 18 - October 11, 2026 at the Studio Theatre in the Broadway Theatre Center located in the Historic Third Ward. This new work includes music by Tony-nominated Josh Schmidt and is inspired by the life of Wisconsin outsider artist Mary Nohl.

The production will be directed by noted Chicago theater artist Elizabeth Margolius - stage and movement director. The production will also feature cellist Alicia Storin performing live music.

Marie Kohler collaborates with composer Josh Schmidt in this theatrical, fictional reimagining of the life and work of Wisconsin outsider artist Mary Nohl (1914 - 2001). Nohl's unique vision sparked her to transform cast-off materials she collected into one-of-a-kind creations in the yard of her lakeshore home. 'I turn trash into treasure,' the play's Artist proclaims joyously to her world. The play explores what drives this artist's aspiration to create, to deal with her birth family, to delight and provoke her community . . . and to try and make her mark.

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