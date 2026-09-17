Video: Milwaukee Rep Releases Trailer for THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND

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THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND is getting a new trailer from Milwaukee Repertory Theater, giving audiences a preview of the musical revue currently running in the Stackner Cabaret. The short promotional clip pulls from critical response to the production, calling it a sassy, non-stop celebration of Broadway songwriting.

THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND is a revue built around the music of John Kander and Fred Ebb, the songwriting duo behind decades of Broadway standards. Rather than following a single narrative, the show strings together numbers from their catalog into a theatrical showcase performed by five cast members, according to the source material promoting the trailer.

The production is staged in Milwaukee Rep's Stackner Cabaret, an intimate venue that places audiences close to the performers. The trailer describes the show as a mix of wit, heartbreak and theatricality, drawing on language used by reviewers to characterize the production's tone and energy.

The trailer arrives as the show continues its run through October 25. Milwaukee Rep previously shared rehearsal footage of the cast working on 'New York, New York' from the production, and a BroadwayWorld review of the production praised the intimate staging and the performers' handling of the Kander and Ebb songbook.

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