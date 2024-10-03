Review: BEETLEJUICE Musical Tour Summons Laughs & Gasps at Marcus Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For fans of musical theater, is there anything more fitting for October than a show about death? Lucky for Milwaukee, we get to kick-off Halloween with Beetlejuice — a rollicking, uproarious, sometimes-raunchy romp to raise your spooky spirit from the dead.



The 2019 Broadway musical (directed by Alex Timbers) is based on the 1988 movie, a veritable cult classic. Die-hard fans of the movie will likely either love the musical or wonder why anyone bothered to mess with perfection. While I agree that not everything needs to be a musical, with music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect and book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, this wacky pop-rock show proves its worth. The songs hit and the updated story has ample surprises — and surprising depth.



Both the musical and movie follow the Maitlands, a happy and very-vanilla couple who die and come back as ghosts in their own house. When a new family, the Deetzes, move in, the Maitlands want them out so they can live out their deathly eternity in peace. They employ Beetlejuice, a demon, to help them scare away the Deetz family. Along the way, the Maitlands foster a friendship with the Deetz daughter, Lydia — the one living person who can see the ghosts haunting her new house.



Unlike the movie, the musical really makes this Lydia’s story. It also introduces the titular Beetlejuice almost immediately, instead of after 25 minutes like in the film. The show opens (following loads of strobe lights) at the funeral for Lydia’s mom. “You’re invisible when you’re sad,” she sings. There’s the heart of it: a grieving girl who just wants her feelings to be seen.



All that emotion bubbles beneath a campy, laugh-aloud, cringe-a-little musical with killer sets, wild costumes, and eye-popping effects, choreography, lighting, props, puppetry (hello, Sandworm!) — the whole shebang. It’s just plain fun. And this touring cast is terrific.



Beetlejuice himself is played by Justin Collette, who has played Dewey Finn in School of Rock on Broadway (if you know, you know). Collette is cartoonish in his antics and energy, and it totally works. As goth-girl Lydia, Nevada Riley made her Broadway debut in Beetlejuice, and you can see why. She’s a stunning talent with a powerhouse voice, particularly suited to this moody role.



Others in the main cast of characters include Barbara Maitland (Megan McGinnis) and Adam Maitland (Will Burton). These two share adorable, dweeby chemistry, making it so you can’t help smiling. Then there’s Lydia’s dad Charles Deetz (Jesse Sharp) and his newest flame Delia (Sarah Litzsinger). Both are strong, but Litzsinger gets to have the most fun with her woo-woo “buy more crystals” persona (a departure from the film).



While these principal roles do the heavy lifting, one of my favorite things about this musical is how there are scene-stealing bit parts throughout the show to keep the audience on their toes. There’s Maxine Dean and Juno (Maria Sylvia Norris — pitch-perfect hilarity), the Girl Scout (Madison Mosley), Miss Argentina (Hillary Porter), and Otho the guru (Patrick Oliver Jones) — each character a hoot. Together, the ensemble of Beetlejuice sounds full and fantastic.



Choreography by Connor Gallagher got a “woo!” out of me, particularly during act two’s “That Beautiful Sound.” This very Broadway-esque toe-tapper features a dancing troupe of a dozen-or-so Beetlejuices. And for anyone wondering: the famous Banana Boat scene remains and does not disappoint.



Note: While this show is a treat, don’t be tricked—it’s a hard PG-13 rating for sex, drugs, F-bombs, and other mature themes (suicide, creepy old guys, etc.). Parents be forewarned.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

