Renaissance Theaterworks Returns To Live, In-Person Theater With THE BEST OF BR!NK BR!EFS

As the final production of their 2020-21 season, Renaissance Theaterworks will present THE BEST OF BR!NK BR!EFS, a collection of five, fully-staged short plays written by women playwrights from the Midwest.

The collection contains heroic canines, justified vengeance, flying pigs, secrets suddenly revealed, and an IT showdown between Alexa and Siri. THE BEST OF BR!NK BR!EFS will be presented live, on stage, from June 4 through June 20, 2021, and will be available for on-demand streaming June 11 through June 30, 2021. Strict compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed at the theater.

Artistic Director Suzan Fete shares, "We are overjoyed to be back to live, in-person theater! And the BR!EFS are the perfect offering for our return. The BR!EFS are always an audience favorite at Renaissance Theaterworks' annual Br!NK New Play Development Festival. For THE BEST OF BR!NK BR!EFS, we have carefully chosen five of the best BR!EFS from the last three seasons to create a thoroughly enjoyable evening. Our patrons will have a unique opportunity to enjoy brave new voices from our own backyard!"

Managing Director Lisa Rasmussen adds, "We are so thrilled to be one of the first theaters in Milwaukee to open for limited, in-person, socially-distanced seating! Over the last several months, we've been working very hard, listening to public health experts and collaborating with other performing arts groups nationwide to create our plan to reopen safely. We cannot wait to welcome our amazing patrons to our new artistic home - following strict COVID-19 safety guidelines! There will only be 38 socially-distanced seats available for each performance - out of the usual 152. Talk about an intimate theater experience! Not quite ready for in-person theater? No problem! We are also offering on-demand streaming as another option."

BEST OF BR!NK BR!EFS COLLECTION

DOG HEROES

By Lillian Schley

When a fame-hungry dog tries to relive her fifteen minutes as an internet hero, her best friend must come to the rescue - even though she'd much rather just play with a chew toy.

BODIES

By Rachel Bykowski

Sergeant W. is one of the few, the proud... a real Marine. She's trained, she's disciplined, but now she is home and the fighting still continues.

TWO TRUTHS AND A LIE

By Emily Elliott

Jamie and Miranda live with their roommate Tom and, sometimes, they really drive him crazy. One night, after too many drinks, the roommates reveal their secrets! As Mark Twain said, "A guilty conscience is a hair in the mouth."

SMART GIRLS

By Amanda Schumacher

Find out what Siri, Alexa, and Cortana really think about their human counterparts in an artificially intelligent comedy that amplifies the smartest voices of our generation.

JUNIPER FLIES

By Maria Pretzl

Upon seeing a rare yellow cardinal, Juniper, an imaginative young pig, decides to attempt something that no pig has ever done before... fly!

The Artistic Team for THE BEST OF BR!NK BR!EFS includes Elliott Puckette, Director; Mallory Metoxen, Director; Jazmin Medina, Costume Designer; Sarah Hamilton, Lighting Designer; Jordan Stanek, Props Master; Neil Brookshire; Sound Designer; Tony Lyons, Scenic Designer & Technical Director; Sam Feiler, Stage Manager; Megan Harris, Assistant Stage Manager.

Cast includes Libby Amato, Cereyna Bougouneau, Adam Qutaishat, and Ashley Rodriguez.



Following strict COVID-19 safety guidelines, Renaissance Theaterworks will welcome patrons in their new artistic home at 255 S Water Street, also home to Next Act Theatre.

Single tickets will be available on May 11, 2021, and may be purchased through the Renaissance Theaterworks website: https://www.r-t-w.com/shows/best-of-briefs/#tickets or by phone at 414-278-0765 (Box Office).

Virtual tickets will be available on May 11, 2021, and may be purchased through the Renaissance Theaterworks website: https://www.r-t-w.com/shows/best-of-briefs-virtual/#tickets or by phone at 414-278-0765 (Box Office).