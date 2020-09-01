Registration For First Stage Fall Theater Academy 2020 Is Now Open

Classes begin Saturday, September 26, 2020.

First Stage Theater Academy, the nation's leading high-impact theater training program for young people, is offering both virtual and limited in-person classes at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center for its Fall Academy programs with classes beginning Saturday, September 26, 2020. Both virtual and in-person classes will follow First Stage's curriculum of Acting, Musical Theater, Improvisation and more led by professional theater artists, fostering life skills through stage skills. Classes are available for students in grades K3 - 12.

These fall programming adjustments are in order to ensure the health and safety of students, families, staff and teaching artists during the COVID-19 pandemic. In-person classes will see additional health and safety procedures implemented, including staggered class start times, smaller class sizes, student temperature checks upon arrival, ensuring of six-foot separation among students and staff, requirements of masks to be worn by all students and staff, and thorough cleaning of facilities between classes. To learn more about First Stage's COVID-19 health and safety measures, go to https://bit.ly/Academy-COVID-19.

Date: General registration is now open for First Stage Theater Academy's fall session. Session dates Saturday, September 26, 2020 - Saturday, November 21, 2020.

Cost: Tuition varies depending upon length of class. Financial assistance is available.

Location: Online, with limited in-person classes at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, 325 West Walnut Street, Milwaukee, WI 53212.

Website: www.FirstStage.org/schoolyear

Phone: (414) 267-2970

