Preview: ALCINA is a 'Vintage Opera' Staged at Dandy by MOT & Early Music Now

A baroque-style opera about a lovelorn sorceress, staged in a local vintage shop—that's Alcina, a collaboration between Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Early Music Now. Incredibly intrigued by this production, I was itching to chat with Milwaukee Opera Theatre's Producing Artistic Director, Jill Anna Ponasik about the upcoming show (November 12–17th, 2024):



What is the elevator pitch for Alcina?

Early Music Now and Milwaukee Opera Theatre are uniting for the first time to create Alcina, an opera about a lovelorn sorceress who turns exes into lions, tigers, and boulders. For five performances only, we'll transform Dandy—Milwaukee's only Vintage Store/Event Venue—into Alcina's enchanted island in this one-of-a-kind musical adventure.



Why this opera at this time?

This is the first time that we've had the opportunity to develop a project with Early Music Now (specialists in historically-informed performances of Medieval, Renaissance, and early Baroque music). When they suggested working together on an opera, a work by Handel (1658-1759) was a natural choice. The specific selection of Alcina came from our mutual interest in developing a piece for Dandy, an event venue that twinkles with an air of quirky opulence. That environment seemed right for Alcina's enchanted island.



Milwaukee Opera Theatre (MOT) always does such an incredible job of helping the audience follow the story, even if the songs aren’t in English. Can you speak to MOT’s unique way of doing this and how it manifests in Alcina?

That's so nice of you to say! I can say that when we develop a piece, we spend a lot of time thinking about what information we're sharing with audiences. How will this look and sound to someone who has never seen an opera? And, how will this look and sound to someone who knows this opera well? We work hard to make sure that there is value present for both listeners.

In the case of Alcina, we have narration and dialogue in English (written by our company manager Danielle Gedemer), and arias in their original Italian.



MOT is clearly committed to sparking imagination in every production. What can audiences look forward to as far as imagination-sparking in Alcina?

I love this question! I hope that audiences will feel a little more alive when they leave Alcina. I'd like them to think about the cultural past, and experience the warmth and beauty of the voices and instruments, while remaining in the present, noticing the playful framing of this "opera seria" that's nearly 200 years old. I hope it makes others want to participate in something creative.



One of the best things about MOT is the way you adapt to unique performance spaces around Milwaukee. Did you always know that Alcina belonged at Dandy, or how did this collaboration come about?

Alcina and Dandy kind of appeared together, which is how it often happens. We walk around with half of an idea in our head, like "Early Music Now would like to do an opera, but in a non-traditional venue..." Mulling that over leads to the exploration of new spaces. Wandering into Dandy, and thinking about Baroque opera, Alcina then emerged as the piece to work on. It's always some sort of organic marriage between Piece, Place, and Collaborators.



Are there other noteworthy singers, artists, or collaborators we can expect to see in Alcina?

Oh gosh yes. Have I mentioned that the narrator is a Drag Queen? Esther Talopram will be leading audiences through Alcina, a story that contains quite a few twists and turns regarding gender.



Fill in the blank: Alcina is the opera for you if…

Alcina is the opera for you if you're looking for a new experience, and if you're in the mood to immerse yourself in beautiful music.



Alcina runs November 12–17th with the following performances:



Tuesday, November 12 at 7:30 PM

Wednesday, November 13 at 7:30 PM

Thursday, November 14 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, November 17 at 2:00 PM

Sunday, November 17 at 6:00 PM



For information and tickets, visit milwaukeeoperatheatre.org.



Photo Credit: Mark Frohna

