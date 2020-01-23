Photo Flash: Milwaukee Repertory Theater Presents CHASIN' DEM BLUES

Milwaukee Rep presents a revival production of Chasin' Dem Blues! This revival of a Rep premiere (previously titled Grafton City Blues) explores the inspiring story of Grafton, Wisconsin's Paramount Records.

For a few brief, bright years at the height of the jazz and blues age, Paramount Records was the leading label for recording artists of color in the Midwest - and broke down small-town racial barriers along the way.

Artists such as Louis Armstrong, Blind Lemon Jefferson, Alberta Hunter and Ma Rainey all recorded there. This exuberant musical celebration of some of the greatest jazz and blues music features four sensational quadruple threat performers guiding the journey through story and song.

