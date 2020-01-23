Photo Flash: Milwaukee Repertory Theater Presents CHASIN' DEM BLUES

Article Pixel Jan. 23, 2020  

Milwaukee Rep presents a revival production of Chasin' Dem Blues! This revival of a Rep premiere (previously titled Grafton City Blues) explores the inspiring story of Grafton, Wisconsin's Paramount Records.

For a few brief, bright years at the height of the jazz and blues age, Paramount Records was the leading label for recording artists of color in the Midwest - and broke down small-town racial barriers along the way.

Artists such as Louis Armstrong, Blind Lemon Jefferson, Alberta Hunter and Ma Rainey all recorded there. This exuberant musical celebration of some of the greatest jazz and blues music features four sensational quadruple threat performers guiding the journey through story and song.

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow

Eric Noden and Brandin Jay

Brandin Jay, Eric Noden and Maiesha McQueen

James Scheider, Brandin Jay and Maiesha McQueen

Brandin Jay, James Scheider, Maiesha McQueen and Eric Noden

Brandin Jay, Maiesha McQueen, James Scheider and Eric Noden

Eric Noden and Maiesha McQueen

