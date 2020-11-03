Pabst Theater Group CEO Claims He is Being Treated Unfairly Under Milwaukee's Pandemic Order

Gary Witt said the group submitted multiple COVID-19 safety plans, all of which were ignored by the city.

Pabst Theater Group's CEO is claiming that the group has been treated unfairly by Mayor Tom Barrett and the Milwaukee Health Department under the city's new pandemic order, WISN reports.

"What we were told by the health department, very specifically, is the only businesses that will get a review of a safety plan are bars and restaurants," said Pabst Theater Group CEO Gary Witt.

Under the current Milwaukee pandemic order, bars and restaurants with approved safety plans are able to bring in any amount of customers, as long as they are able to remain distanced. However, the order only allows 10 people inside art and theater venues, not including staff.

"Pabst Theater has ceilings this tall, with the chandelier in it. There are large, large rooms with three floors," Witt said. "If you look at the bars that we're talking about, they're small areas where they're allowed to put those people in small space and pack them in."

Witt said that, because of this, any future shows may be at risk for cancelation.

The Milwaukee Health Department responded to Witt's statements, saying that they are not in a position to make any changes tot he current safety plan.

"The Milwaukee Health Department has met directly with Gary and with other venues and performing arts groups and those discussions are continuing. This question was raised by the group Wednesday," said Milwaukee Health Department spokesperson Jeff Fleming. "What they have been told is the Health Department is not in a position to institute a new safety plan approval process."

