Milwaukee Rep's PTI Ensemble Presents GHOST BIKE

Milwaukee Rep presents Ghost Bike by Laura Jacqmin performed by the 2020/21 Professional Training Institute ensemble July 8-11, 2021 at the Selig-Joseph-Folz Amphitheater at Kadish Park (701 E Garfield Ave, Milwaukee).

PTI is an advanced actor training program for students in 9-12 grade. The 2020/21 PTI ensemble and cast of Ghost Bike, consists of 15 students from 13 different high schools including: Isabel Bastardo (Golda Meir HS), Terynn Erby-Walker (Golda Meir HS), Francis Faye (Marquette University HS), Kamani Graham (Pius XI HS), Ana Gutierrez (Ronald Reagan HS), Ethan Hightire (Brown Deer HS), Liam Jeninga (Delavan Darien HS), Michael Loomans (Slinger HS), Morgan McKinnis (Grafton HS), Aishu Nasgasunder (Waukesha West HS), Magdalyn Rowley-Lange (Ronald Reagan HS), Elisheva Scheuer (Nicolet HS), Madison Uphoff (Madison West HS), Ryan Vanselow (Kettle Moraine School for Arts and Performances) and Alexandria Woods (Rufus King HS).

Ghost Bike by Laura Jacqmin is about recent high school grads Ora and her best friend Eddie who are cycling fanatics. When Eddie dies tragically in a bike accident, Ora struggles to let him go. She is drawn into an underworld filled with mythological inhabitants and cycling enthusiasts with the hope having one last conversation with her friend. While journeying through that strange world she learns about acceptance, forgiveness and healing from the seat of fixies, BMXs and ten-speeds. Ghost Bike was originally commissioned and produced by Carthage College.

Ghost Bike is directed by Associate Director of Education Jeffrey Mosser and features costume design by Amelia Strahan, sound design and composition by Colin Kovarik, props coordination by Lonnae Hickman, stage management by Maram Samaha, assistant stage management by Jonathan Edwards (Rufus King HS) with production support by Milwaukee Rep's Director of Production Jared Clarkin and Associate Production Manager Kaitlyn Anderson. The production is produced by Milwaukee Rep's Chief Education & Engagement Officer Jenny Toutant.

Ghost Bike will be performed outdoors at the Selig-Joseph-Folz Amphitheater at Kadish Park (701 E Garfield Ave, Milwaukee) July 8-9 at 6pm, July 10 at 2pm and 6pm, July 11 at 2pm. Admission is free and seating is first come, first served.

The 2020/21 PTI Ensemble were chosen out of exceptionally talented students from all across greater Milwaukee to receive free training over the course of the academic year. The students gathered virtually to start, and then in person to develop their talent and knowledge in the field of performance, ending the year with a capstone performance of Ghost Bike where they will be paid as professional actors.

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.