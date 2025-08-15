Milwaukee Repertory Theater Reveals Update on Damages from Flood at Wauwatosa Production Facility

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s new state-of-the-art, 30,000-square-foot production center, located at 1300 Glenview Place, Wauwatosa, WI was severely damaged by historic flooding.

This flooding, described as a "1,000-year flood event," caused the nearby Menominee River to rise from less than 2 feet to over 14 feet in just six hours, from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sunday morning. Local meteorological data indicate this was driven by more than 14 inches of rain falling in less than 12 hours, crushing all-time rainfall records.

Read Milwaukee Repertory Theater's statement on the state of the Theater here:

Over the past few days, we’ve been able to more accurately assess the full extent of the damage. Unfortunately, it appears that the majority of the building’s contents are a total loss. This includes more than 75,000 unique props, costumes, and set pieces, along with thousands of pieces of sound, lighting, rigging, welding, automation, projection, and paint equipment. The loss also includes vehicles, musical instruments, office and drafting equipment, lifts, power tools, and archives. Additionally, the set for our current production of A Christmas Carol, which was in storage, was destroyed.

The estimated value of the losses will likely exceed $5 million, which is the limit of our flood insurance policy. This disaster has struck at a particularly challenging time, as much of our equipment from the downtown theater complex was being stored in the production facility while we continue construction on the Associated Bank Theater Center.

To ensure that we stay on track for the scheduled opening of the Associated Bank Theater Center and can still produce our upcoming fall and winter productions—including A Christmas Carol—we have begun setting up a temporary production shop at another location. We are also partnering with commercial production shops in the U.S. and Canada to assist in our recovery efforts. We anticipate completing the remediation and rebuilding of our permanent production facility by early 2026.

If you would like to help with our recovery, tax-deductible donations can be made to Milwaukee Repertory Theater. Subscriptions and individual tickets for our inaugural season are also available for purchase.

Milwaukee Repertory Theater remains resilient and creative in the face of these daunting challenges. With the support of our community of patrons, both local and from across the country, we look forward to celebrating the opening of our new facility in just nine weeks and welcoming you back for a season of world-class theater.

Visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com/Flood for more information.

Chad Bauman

Ellen & Joe Checota Executive Director

Milwaukee Repertory Theater

