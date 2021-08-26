Milwaukee Repertory Theater Presents A Free Day of Theater, October 2
Featuring concerts, workshops, new play readings and more.
Milwaukee Rep presents the first of its kind Free Day of Theater on Saturday, October 2, 2021 with 10 events at the Patty & Jay Baker Theater Complex.
Events include a Welcome Back Concert featuring Rep favorites Jessie Hooker-Bailey (Broadway Waitress, Milwaukee Rep Ragtime), Emma Rose Brooks (Guys and Dolls, Man of La Mancha), Jeffrey Kringer (West Side Story) and Nygel Robinson (The All Night Strut!); a showcase of New Play Development projects in process including a piece by West Side Story Choreographer Jon Rua; and performance by our Professional Training Institute teen ensemble.
In addition to performances there will be a dance workshop with Jon Rua, behind the scenes demonstrations with Rep artisans, a panel discussion about the John (Jack) D. Lewis New Play Development program and a town hall with Rep leadership on the future of the theater.
"We are so excited to welcome audiences to Milwaukee Rep and get back to doing what we do best - working with the greatest talents in our field to produce world class theater for our community," said Artistic Director Mark Clements. "The Free Day of Theater is a way to provide access to the arts for all as we come together to educate and celebrate our evolving, yet timeless craft."
The Free Day of Theater on Saturday, October 2 will run from 12pm - 7:30pm with each event lasting approximately 60 minutes. While tickets are free, advance reservations are required.
To reserve tickets for individual events, please visit www.MilwaukeRep.com/Homecoming.