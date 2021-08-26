Milwaukee Repertory Theater Presents A Free Day of Theater, October 2

Milwaukee Rep presents the first of its kind Free Day of Theater on Saturday, October 2, 2021 with 10 events at the Patty & Jay Baker Theater Complex.

Events include a Welcome Back Concert featuring Rep favorites Jessie Hooker-Bailey (Broadway Waitress, Milwaukee Rep Ragtime), Emma Rose Brooks (Guys and Dolls, Man of La Mancha), Jeffrey Kringer (West Side Story) and Nygel Robinson (The All Night Strut!); a showcase of New Play Development projects in process including a piece by West Side Story Choreographer Jon Rua; and performance by our Professional Training Institute teen ensemble.

In addition to performances there will be a dance workshop with Jon Rua, behind the scenes demonstrations with Rep artisans, a panel discussion about the John (Jack) D. Lewis New Play Development program and a town hall with Rep leadership on the future of the theater.

"We are so excited to welcome audiences to Milwaukee Rep and get back to doing what we do best - working with the greatest talents in our field to produce world class theater for our community," said Artistic Director Mark Clements. "The Free Day of Theater is a way to provide access to the arts for all as we come together to educate and celebrate our evolving, yet timeless craft."

The Free Day of Theater on Saturday, October 2 will run from 12pm - 7:30pm with each event lasting approximately 60 minutes. While tickets are free, advance reservations are required.

To reserve tickets for individual events, please visit www.MilwaukeRep.com/Homecoming.