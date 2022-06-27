Milwaukee Repertory Theater Elects Eight New Board Trustees

Milwaukee Rep has announced eight newly elected Board Trustees that will serve a three-year term starting July 1, 2022. They include former Milwaukee Rep Chief Diversity Officer Tammy Belton-Davis (Athena Communications, Founder), Julia Burns (Pathways High School, Founder), Michelle Kolp (WEC Energy Group, Director AMI Operations & Strategy), Kerryann Minton (Michael Best & Friedrich, Managing Partner), Dr. Jeanette Mitchell EdD (Leadership by Dr. Jeanette), Beth Ridley (Ridley Consultant Group, Founder), Ken Robertson (Greater Milwaukee Foundation, EVP, COO, CFO) and Clark Slipher (Milliman Health Inc., Retired Actuary).

"It is an incredible honor to lead such a dynamic, smart and engaged group of trustees as Milwaukee Rep moves into its 69th Season," said Board President Judy Hansen. "As Milwaukee Rep continues to strive as a catalyst for change within our community, our trustees serve as advocates and influencers for theater and beyond."

Milwaukee Rep's Executive Committee includes President Judy Hansen (Broadway Producer and Arts Advocate); Vice President, Development Amy Croen (Geneva Capital Management, Co-Founder); Vice President, Trustees James Phelps (JCP Construction, President); Treasurer James Phillips (Godfrey & Kahn Partner); Secretary Bryan House (Foley & Lardner, Partner); and At Large members Melanie Booth (Community Volunteer), Andres Gonzalez (Froedert Health VP, Chief Diversity Officer), Rob Manegold (Community Volunteer) and Adam Peck (Riverwater Partners, Founder and CIO). For a full list of the Board of Trustees visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com/Board-trustees.

Trustee Biographies:

Tammy Belton Davis. With a background spanning over two decades in government, education and public relations, Tammy Belton-Davis merged her love of policy, advocacy and community with communications by launching Athena Communications in 2009. She is the founder and principal of Athena Communications, a firm delivering strategic and impactful communications to its corporate and government affairs partners. Athena has a demonstrated track record in helping clients with a variety of public engagement efforts. Tammy is an award-winning public relations professional having been inducted in Alverno College's Vanguard Society, the highest honor bestowed upon an alumnus for their professional achievement and community service in 2017. She was honored later in 2017 as Center of Change for her work and commitment to work as a change agent in Milwaukee. In March, 2018 her firm was recognized with a Diversity in Business Award by the Milwaukee Business Journal. Prior to launching Athena, Tammy held senior level positions in city government and community-based organizations, and served as staff assistant with the Milwaukee County Board and Milwaukee Common Council. She specializes in brand management, strategic communications and government affairs.

Julia Burns. Julia is a founder and current President of the Board of Pathways High School, a charter school with a real-world learning model comprised of three mutually reinforcing components: Interdisciplinary Seminars, Daily Advisory and IMPACT Experiences. Before co‐founding Pathways High, Julia spent over 12 years working in business and partnership development roles at telecommunications, software, and technology consulting companies in Boston, Milwaukee, and Chicago. Working in settings ranging from large multinational corporations to smaller start‐ups, Julia experienced first‐hand the value of diverse teams and entrepreneurial environments that foster collaboration across disciplines. While raising her family, Julia has also volunteered as a team manager for Destination Imagination.

Michelle Kolp. Michelle is director - AMI strategy and operations for WEC Energy Group. She oversees Advanced Metering Infrastructure and Automated Meter Reading functionality for all of the company's utility operations. In this role, she is responsible for strategy, system technology management, the use of meter data analytics, vendor contract management and metering infrastructure operations. Since 2019, Michelle also has led the company's Customer Services Portfolio Management Office, where she oversees the governance and implementation of large-scale projects and changes. Previously, Michelle held several positions within WEC Energy Group. She began her career as an IT applications consultant, and was promoted to business process analyst in 2008 with a focus on running several high-profile projects with Customer Services. In 2010, Michelle moved to the role of manager - meter data operations and strategy. She was promoted to her current role in 2018. Within the Advanced Metering Infrastructure industry, Michelle has represented WEC Energy Group on national metering and customer service committees and at speaking engagements at international utility conferences. Michelle received a bachelor's degree in business administration with an emphasis in management information systems from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee in 2000. She also holds several certifications in project management and leadership. Michelle has two children in high school and middle school. Both are involved in their school's sports and music programs; playing in orchestra since grade school. Michelle volunteers with local school music functions and sports programs. She enjoys outdoor activities and painting as a hobby.

Kerryann Minton. Kerryann is the Managing Partner of Michael Best & Friedrich in Chicago. She is a solutions oriented, trusted advisor to clients and is an effective employment litigation strategist, successfully defending clients in employment disputes at the state and federal level. She handles trade secret and non-compete matters and assesses employment practices and policies to increase workplace productivity and minimize litigation. Kerryann is a member and has served on the Board of YPO (Chair 2019-2020); Big Shoulders Fund; Make-A-Wish Foundation; Chicago Dancing Festival; Girls in the Game and several other civic and charitable organizations.

Dr. Jeanette Mitchell, EdD. Dr. Mitchell is the Chief Creative Oﬃcer for her consulting business, Leadership By Dr. Jeanette (LBDJ), which works in creative partnerships to direct, design and manage leadership development programs throughout the Greater Milwaukee community. Currently, Dr. Mitchell's portfolio includes the African American Leadership Program (AALP) and the African American Leadership Alliance‐Milwaukee (AALAM). Before forming her consulting business, Dr. Mitchell was co‐founder and Executive Director for the Cardinal Stritch University Leadership Center, spent more than 30 years in the corporate sector, holding senior management roles at Ameritech/SBC/ AT&T, and served as an elected representative on the City of Milwaukee School Board for eight years including three terms as president. Her service spanned three superintendents and she was re‐elected twice to the position.

Beth Ridley. Beth is a former corporate executive turned organizational transformation consultant, speaker and author. Beth combines her 25 years of global leadership and management consulting experience with expertise in diversity and inclusion and positive psychology to partner with leaders to transform workplace cultures to better achieve their vision and goals through her company Ridley Consulting Group. Beth is passionate about simplifying and demystifying diversity, equity and inclusion based on her experience leading diverse teams in five diﬀerent countries and leading DEI for a Fortune 100 company. DEI work is all about embracing an inclusive mindset rooted in curiosity and compassion towards others and a broad definition of diversity that is inclusive of all dimensions that make everyone unique. These values and skills can be embraced by everyone at all levels within an organization.

Ken Robertson. In Ken's role as executive vice president, COO and CFO of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, he is responsible for investment administrative, financial accounting, risk management, contract management, facilities and IT management, regulatory compliance and budgetary administration as well as its supporting organizations. In 2022, Ken was named as one of Wisconsin's 48 most influential black leaders by Madison 365. Ken most recently spent eight years at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, where he served as vice president and CFO. His professional career has also included financial roles with Price Waterhouse LLP, GE Medical Systems, MillerCoors, Briggs & Stratton as well as the IRS. A University of Wisconsin‐Milwaukee alumnus and received a MBA from UWM's Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business.

Clark Slipher. Clark is a retired consulting actuary and Principal from Milliman, Inc. His clients included health plans, medical providers, and large self-insured employers. He served as the National Director of Milliman's health practice and was on the firm's Board of Directors. Clark has volunteered for numerous non-profit organizations, including the Red Cross, Milwaukee Rescue Mission and American Heart Association. He is also a Board member for the Milliman Giving Fund, Children's Hospital Community Health Plan and The Actuarial Foundation. Clark earned a bachelor's of science degree from Ball State University and was a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries.