Video: Watch the Cast of AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' Perform 'Handful of Keys' at Milwaukee Repertory Theater

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Milwaukee Repertory Theater has released footage of the cast of AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' THE FATS WALLER MUSICAL SHOW performing 'Handful of Keys,' from their current production now playing through April 26, 2026 at the Stackner Cabaret.

Directed by E. Faye Butler, the Tony Award-winning musical celebration of Fats Waller's legendary catalog features five performers transforming into a jubilant swing band, bringing the razzle-dazzle spirit of the Roaring Twenties to life. The Chicago Tribune called it "classy and glamorous... a dose of old-school pizzazz," while OnMilwaukee praised it as "wonderful... some of the brightest, cleverest songs you'll ever hear."

The cast features Rae Davenport, Amahri Edwards-Jones, Jarran V. Muse, Brad Raymond, and Katherine Alexis Thomas. The creative team includes William Foster McDaniel (music director/arranger), Kenny E. Ingram (choreographer), Lauren Nichols (scenic design), McKinley Johnson (costumes), Maaz Ahmed (lighting), and Dee Etti-Williams (sound).

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' runs approximately 2 hours with one intermission and is recommended for audiences 14 and up. For tickets and information, visit Milwaukee Rep online or contact the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490. Ticket Office hours are Mondays noon to 6 p.m. and Tuesday through Sunday noon through evening show time.