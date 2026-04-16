Video: First Look at FRIDA...A SELF PORTRAIT at Milwaukee Repertory Theater

🎭 NEW! Milwaukee Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Milwaukee & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Milwaukee Repertory Theater has released first look footage of FRIDA...A SELF PORTRAIT, Vanessa Severo's acclaimed solo play now playing through May 17, 2026 at the Herro-Franke Studio Theater.

Written and performed by Severo and directed by Joanie Schultz, the production offers a poetic and irresistible portrait of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, exploring her breathtaking life and astonishing genius through music, movement, and performance. BWW called it "vulnerable, emotional, personal, and full of joy... utterly captivating," while The Pitch praised it as "colorful and imaginative... a deeply affecting drama that leaves an ineradicable imprint." The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel called it "a triumph... fascinating."

The creative team includes Jacqueline Penrod (scenic design), Katherine Davis (costumes), Rachael Cady (lighting), and Thomas Dixon (sound design and original music), with Severo also serving as movement and choreography coordinator.

Special events surrounding the production include a post-show panel, Frida's Legacy: Identity, Art, and Expression, on April 24; a Paint Like Frida workshop on April 25; a Teen Night on May 8; and free post-show Create Like Frida art activities following select Saturday matinees and Thursday performances throughout the run.

FRIDA...A SELF PORTRAIT runs approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes with no intermission and is recommended for audiences 12 and up.

For tickets and information, contact the Milwaukee Rep Ticket Office at 414-224-9490.