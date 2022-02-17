Milwaukee Rep to Present World Premiere of NEW AGE by Dael Orlandersmith

Milwaukee Rep will present the world premiere presentation of New Age by Pulitzer Prize finalist Dael Orlandersmith in the Stiemke Studio March 22 - May 1, 2022. Commissioned through the John (Jack) D. Lewis New Play Development program, New Age follows four women at different junctures in life as they contend with their sexuality, insecurities and legacies.

New Age is the second world premiere by Dael Orlandersmith in the Stiemke Studio Season this year with Antonio's Song/I Was Dreaming of a Son currently running through March 6. Prior to that Milwaukee Rep produced her plays Yellowman in 2011 and Until the Flood in 2018.

"When we formed the John (Jack) D. Lewis New Play Development program Dael was at the top of my list for commissions given our long relationship," said Artistic Director Mark Clements. "With her ability to explore complex topics through poetic dynamics, New Age pushes the envelope of theatrical storytelling in ways I know our audiences will appreciate."

New Age cast features New York non-binary performing artist Blair Medina Baldwin as Liberty, Lisa Harrow ("Nancy Astor" and "All Creatures Great and Small," BBC) as Cass, Courtney Rackley (Disgraced, CTG Mark Taper Forum) as Candy and Delissa Reynolds (The Last Days of Judas Iscariot, La Mama) as Lisette.

New Age is directed by Jade King Carroll (Perseverance, Portland Stage) with set design by You-Shin Chen (Walden, TheaterWorks), costume design by Mieka van der Ploeg (Miss Bennett: Christmas at Pemberley, Milwaukee Rep), lighting design by Mary Louise Geiger (The Constant Wife, Roundabout Theatre Company), original music and sound design by Lindsay Jones (Junk, Milwaukee Rep), dramaturgy by Janice Paran, casting by Dale Brown Casting and stage managed by Martie Barthel.

Told through music, movement and lyrical storytelling, New Age centers on four women in different phases of life - Cass loves art and continues to redefine herself after divorce, Lisette recounts how she became a writer as she faces health challenges, Candy has carved out a life for herself and despite struggles remains upbeat, and Liberty, the youngest of the group, begins her career as a rock musician. Edgy, joyful and authentic, Pulitzer Prize nominee Dael Orlandersmith's distinctive style brings the stories of four resilient women to life as they prove that they are defined by much more than age.

New Age is a John (Jack) D. Lewis New Play Development Program Production and presented by Christine Symchych and Jim McNulty with Executive Producers Croan Foundation, Mara and Craig Swan and Associate Producer Krista Kile. The Stiemke Studio Season is presented by Four-Four Foundation.

New Age runs March 22 - May 1, 2022 in the Stiemke Studio. Opening night is set for Friday, March 25 at 8pm. To purchase tickets to go to www.MilwaukeeRep.com, call the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or visit in person at 108 E Wells Street in Downtown Milwaukee.

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.