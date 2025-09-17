Milwaukee Rep to Open $80 Million Associated Bank Theater Center in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Milwaukee Repertory Theater will unveil its newly rebuilt home next month, following an $80 million renovation project that has transformed the historic Ellen & Joe Checota Powerhouse Theater into the Associated Bank Theater Center.

The expansion adds three redesigned theaters, rehearsal and classroom facilities, donor and dining spaces, and enhanced accessibility, making it one of the most ambitious regional theater projects in the country.

The renovation comes just weeks after an August flood destroyed the company’s suburban production facility, wiping out thousands of props and set pieces, including the set for its annual A Christmas Carol. Despite losses of more than $7.5 million, the Rep’s leadership, led by Artistic Director Mark Clements and Executive Director Chad Bauman, reports strong community support and financial stability, with $34.8 million in revenue reported in 2024 against $15.8 million in expenses.

Programming for the 2025–26 season reflects the company’s populist approach, with productions including August Wilson, two Agatha Christie mysteries, the Canadian musical Come From Away, the Wisconsin-inspired The Fisherman’s Daughters, and a tribute to George Burns and Gracie Allen. The Rep remains focused on serving its 14,000 subscribers and keeping ticket prices accessible, averaging about $45.

The Associated Bank Theater Center will officially open with a gala performance by Bernadette Peters on October 11.